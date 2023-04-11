5 sneakers like Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha" is one of the most hyped sneakers of 2022. The collaboration between the rapper and the iconic brand features a reverse-style color blocking of the original Mocha colorway, with a Mocha Durabuck base, white leather overlays, and signature reverse Swooshes.

The shoe also has hits of red on the Wings logo, heel embroidery, and woven tongue label, as well as Cactus Jack branding on the Swoosh and tongue. The shoe was released on July 21, 2022, and retailed for $150, but it was extremely limited and sold out instantly.

If you missed out on this pair or want to find some alternatives that have a similar vibe, these five shoes look like Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha".

Nike Air Force 1 "Pearl White/Ale Brown" and four other sneakers that bear resemblance to Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 "Reverse Mocha" shoes

1) Social Status x Nike Dunk Low "Chocolate Milk"

The Social Status x Nike Dunk Low "Chocolate Milk" release has been postponed to September 10th

The Nike Dunk Low "Chocolate Milk" is part of the Nike x Social Status collaboration that celebrates the nostalgia of free school lunches. The shoe has a brown suede upper with white leather overlays and a cream-colored midsole and outsole. The shoe also has a red Swoosh and tongue label, as well as a silver foil heel tab and a mini Swoosh on the toe box.

The Social Status x Nike Dunk Low shoe was released on September 10, 2022, and retailed for $120. These sneakers were sold online and in select physical locations of the partnering brands. You can consider these sneakers that carry a similar suede like makeup, which is comparable to the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha."

2) Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha"

The low-profile silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha" features updated elements that pay homage to the 1985 original. The top has a white leather foundation with brown suede overlays, a tongue made of black nylon, and a pink Jumpman embroidery on the tongue. The collar lining has the same pastel color and soft quilted fabric for a comfortable fit.

In low light, the reflective heel tab offers better visibility. The low-top is placed on a typical rubber cupsole that has been improved with an Air-sole unit enclosed in a thin foam wedge.

On November 19, 2021, the “Mocha” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low was launched by Jordan Brand. With a retail price label of $110 per pair, they were sold by Nike’s SNKRS app and some other partnering sellers.

If you don't want to splash the cash on the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha" colorway, you can look for the "Mocha" version of the shoe instead, which has a similar aesthetic in terms of style and color scheme.

3) New Balance 992 "Tan"

The New Balance 992 "Tan" is a classic silhouette that showcases the brand's craftsmanship and quality. The shoe has a tan suede and mesh upper with white leather accents and reflective details. The shoe also has a white midsole with ABZORB cushioning and a black outsole, as well as a tan N logo on the side and a New Balance logo on the tongue.

The shoe was released on July 31, 2022, and retailed for $175. These shoes were offered via New Balance's online stores. These shoes are also made using premium suede overlays, sharing a similar color palette to Travis Scott's "Reverse Mocha" shoes.

4) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Sand Taupe"

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Sand Taupe" are dropping December 18.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Sand Taupe" is another collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas that features a muted color palette and a futuristic design. The shoe has a sand taupe Primeknit upper with a brown stripe and a translucent mesh side panel. The shoe also has a beige midsole with Boost technology and a gum outsole, as well as a taupe pull tab on the heel and an Adidas logo on the insole.

The shoe was released on December 19, 2020, and retailed for $220. Although these sneakers were originally offered by the Adidas Yeezy online stores, they can currently be bought from reseller platforms for varying price tags. These Yeezys resemble Travis Scott's AJ 1 Low in terms of worn appearance and color scheme.

5) Nike Air Force 1 “Pearl White/Ale Brown”

Nike Sportswear reveals a new Air Force 1 EMB that honors the game of basketball.



Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB “Ale Brown”

Color: Pearl White/Ale Brown-Sesame-White

Style Code: DQ7660-200

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBA Nike Sportswear reveals a new Air Force 1 EMB that honors the game of basketball.＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB “Ale Brown”Color: Pearl White/Ale Brown-Sesame-WhiteStyle Code: DQ7660-200Release Date: 2022Price: TBA https://t.co/z6cC5o4c4s

On December 1, 2022, these Air Force 1 shoes hit the market. With a retail price tag of $130, these shoes were sold via Nike’s SNKRS app and some other select sellers.

The colorway primarily consists of tan tones apart from the hits of "Pearl White," which paint the whole sole with the exception of the recycled, browned tread and the coordinating stitching. Dark Ale Browns accent the Swooshes on the side, Sesame outfits the gently tumbled leather of each topping, and even lighter hues accentuate the tongue as well as the lining in addition to the underfoot base.

The minimal, debossed logo along the heel as well as the "Inspected By" mark printed on the insole support this premium appearance.

If you want to purchase a pair of leather Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes with a color scheme similar to that of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha," continue to look out for these.

These are some of the shoes that look like Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha". You can buy any of the aforementioned sneakers via different reseller websites and other platforms.

