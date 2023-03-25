5 upcoming Yeezy releases of 2023 and their prices

Yeezy sneakers are a collaboration between the German sportswear brand Adidas and the American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West. The collaboration was first announced in 2013, and the first model, the Yeezy Boost 750, was released in February 2015. However, in 2022, due to Kanye West's support for antisemitism, Adidas had to end a successful collaboration. The brand stated via an official press-release:

"adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Considering that Yeezy line has been highly influential in the world of fashion, Adidas decided to continue with the releases without the Yeezy branding on them. As such, the roster of releases that the brand has lined up for 2023 includes a revamped Boost 350, alongside several other silhouettes, which are scheduled to arrive in the upcoming months.

Boost 350 V2 "Hyperspace" and four other Yeezy releases of 2023 that one needs to get their hands on

1) Yeezy Boost 350 "Pirate Black"

Boost 350 "Pirate Black" (Image via SN)

The Boost 350 "Pirate Black" is known for its sleek and minimalist design, with the black-on-black colorway giving the shoe a subtle and understated look. Moreover, the Boost technology in the sole provides superior comfort and support, making the shoe not only stylish but also functional for everyday wear.

With the company restocking the shoe this year, the Boost 350 "Pirate Black" can be retailed at a price of $230.

2) Yeezy 700 MNVN "Bone"

700 MNVN "Bone" (Image via SN)

Originally released on April 25, 2020, the shoe features a monochromatic off-white colorway, with the "700" branding on the sides in black and a reflective detailing on the heel.

The 700 MNVN model is known for its bold and futuristic design, with the "Bone" colorway offering a more toned-down yet striking option for buyers. The shoe features a nylon upper, which is a departure from the suede and leather materials often seen in other models, and a chunky sole with Boost technology for added comfort and support.

The shoes will be available in three sizes and at their respective prices -

Infants - $140

Kids - $160

Adults - $220

3) Boost 350 V2 "Core Red"

Boost 350 V2 "Core Red" (Image via SN)

First released in 2016, the shoe features a black Primeknit upper with a contrasting red stripe on the side, as well as a red SPLY-350 text on the stripe. The Boost 350 V2 model is a slightly updated version of the original Yeezy Boost 350, with a more streamlined design and a translucent rubber sole. Moreover, the Boost technology in the sole provides superior comfort and support.

The Boost 350 V2 "Core Red" can be availed at a price of $230.

4) Boost 350 V2 "Hyperspace"

Boost 350 V2 "Hyperspace" (Image via SN)

The 350 Boost V2 "Hyperspace" is a standout shoe in the model line, offering a unique and refreshing take on the popular model. It was originally released in 2019 and was exclusively dropped in select Asian and Oceanic markets. The shoe has a transparent dash that is incorporated into the stretchy Primeknit shell and a top that is light gray overall. There are also glimpses of the light gum color on the outsole.

Coming back this year, the Boost 350 V2 "Hyperspace" will be sold at $220.

5) Boost 350 V2 "MX Blue"

Boost 350 V2 "MX Blue" (Image via SN)

Originally released in 2022, the shoe features a blue and gray Primeknit upper with a translucent side stripe, as well as a translucent blue outsole. Currently, the release is highly anticipated by sneakerheads, with the unique colorway adding to the collectible status of the shoe.

This sneaker is known for its unique and eye-catching colorways, with the blue and gray combination creating a striking contrast. It features the signature Boost technology in the sole, providing superior comfort and support for everyday wear.

The Boost 350 V2 "MX Blue" will come with a price tag of $230.

