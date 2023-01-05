5 Best Adidas Yeezy Slides of all time

Not many pairs of shoes enjoy the same fan admiration as Adidas Yeezy, Kanye West's footwear brand. Yeezy sneakers, first made available to the public in 2009, have evolved into a whirlwind of different sizes, shapes, colors, and designs thanks to Nike and Adidas curation.

Yeezy types range from cool to crazy, much like 'Ye himself. Kanye West's shoes frequently feature at least a hint of personality, including outrageous colorways, cutting-edge patterns, and some downright peculiar details.

For those sneakerheads who would like to have a pair or two on their shelf, here are the top five Yeezy Slides.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 and Four Other Yeezy Slides of All Time

1) Adidas Yeezy Slide

The standard slider and the standard Yeezy are different from the Adidas Yeezy Slide. Bulky and colorful, Yeezy slides are available in many different colors and prints. A quick-on shoe that ensures you seem professional without exerting extra effort, it's a Yeezy for everyday situations.

Expect the same distinctive energy and snug, molded fit, but with a relaxed flair and unique injection of EVA foam.

These Sneakers are available for $55 at select retail sites and the official Three Stripes sites.

2) Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner

SCOOP @SCOOP208 New photos of the Red October themed adidas Yeezy Foam Runner " New photos of the Red October themed adidas Yeezy Foam Runner " https://t.co/zIwt7FYxvj

The Yeezy Foam Runner is a statement piece of fashion rather than a typical shoe. It has a modern, simple, and shockingly available design that is simple to put on and take off.

Additionally, there was a chance to introduce new material to the Yeezy line, a combination of cultivated algae and EVA materials that makes these shoes as comfortable and friendly to the environment as they are to your wardrobe.

These sneakers are available for $90 at select retail sites and the official Adidas site.

3) Adidas Yeezy QNTM

In the footwear industry, the Adidas Yeezy QNTM (or Quantum) is the standout model. It's a flashy design that doesn't hold back, perfect for those who like to make a statement. In addition, this shoe is also noteworthy for its unconventional appearance and the 3M reflective styling on the heel.

"Flora," a shortened name for one of the first colourways to be made available, was the original name for this basketball-focused silhouette. The slides are available for $250 at select retail sites and the official Adidas retail site.

4) Adidas Yeezy 450

There is no denying that not everyone will enjoy wearing the Yeezy 450. However, this shoe stands out from the crowd thanks to its distinctive silhouette, which means it would work just as well as footwear and wall art.

The 450 is recognized for being incredibly comfortable and has a simple two-piece design. But when you talk about the shoe's breathability and not its esthetics, it's because of its sock-like Primeknit upper.

These sneakers are available for $200 at select retail sites and the official Three Stripes official sites.

5) Adidas Yeezy 700 V3

Kanye West teased the Yeezy 700 V3 in 2018 via a tweet, but the shoe went on sale in 2019. It began when Kanye gave DJ Khaled a pair of sneakers as part of a Forbes interview about sneakers.

These blocky sneakers are another distinctive design, they are loud and robust, and new colourways are added to the collection each year.

The overall shape of the sneaker remained same despite the multiple adjustments made by the Yeezy 700 V3. Instead of using suede, leather, and mesh in the conventional cut-and-sewn texture, a monofilament-engineered mesh upper with a luminescent RPU cage overlay was used.

The previous iterations' conventional tongue and lacing system were updated with a concealed lacing system, rope laces, and a sock-like neoprene bootie. The Yeezy 700 V3 eventually included a no-tie bungee lacing system.

Although Kanye's partnership has ended. Adidas continues to produce more Yeezy sneakers, and these five Yeezy slides are still available for a lot of sneakerheads. Let us know in the comment section which one of these slides is your favorite.

