German sportswear giant Adidas has built its name in the sneaker world, collaborating with multiple big names, including the entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney. The sportswear giant has created many turning points in the history of the footwear world and taken the sneaker world by storm.

Like all other footwear labels, the three-stripe label has also collaborated with various pop-culture icons and brands. It has gained tremendous popularity through these collaborations, and one of those collaborators is the behemoth of the entertainment industry. Disney and Adidas have been collaborating frequently and it has elevated the German footwear brand to reach global prominence.

The duo recently released a vibrant colorway inspired by the Chesire Cat cartoon character over the Campus 80 silhouette. Before even receiving a release date, the sneaker had gained a lot of attention from sneakerheads.

Without further ado, let's look at Sportskeeda's compilation of the 5 best Adidas x Disney sneaker collaborations of 2022 so far.

Top 5 Adidas x Disney sneaker collaborations of 2022 so far

1) Adidas x Disney Pixar 'The Incredibles'

The German sportswear giant collaborated with Disney's popular sub-label Pixar to create a footwear collection inspired by the superhero movie, The Incredibles. The dynamic duo released multiple apparel and footwear items to celebrate the uniqueness of the Incredibles family.

The footwear collection was inspired by the super suits worn by the movie characters in the 2004 movie. All the footwear items come clad in Vivid Red, Team Yellow, and Core Black color palette. The collection featured sneakers such as Dame 8, Exhibit B, and D.O.N. Issue #4 in both kids' and adult sizes.

The collaborative collection was launched via Adidas and its official e-commerce site on November 8, 2022.

2) Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA "Mighty Ducks"

Adidas collaborated with Disney to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the American media franchise via a collection inspired by their film Mighty Ducks. The duo released three colorways over the Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA sneakers. All three i.e., Mighty Ducks, Mighty Ducks Hawks, and the Mighty Ducks Jesse Hall will be released at a retail price of $200.

The collaboration came inspired by the 1992-released The Mighty Ducks film in which the Mighty Ducks and the Hawks had a comic, and, at the same time, intense rivalry. The collaborative collection was launched on December 4, 2022.

3) Disney x Adidas Stan Smith 'Cruella de Vil'

The dynamic duo dressed the classic Stan Smith model in a new makeover with the debut of popular characters such as Cruella de Vil, Pinocchio and Kermit the Frog over the silhouette. The makeover appears upon the low-top shoes in split-color scheme fashion of the movie, The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

The sneakers come equipped in a black and white color scheme, with the outer shell and lateral profile clad in white leather and the medial side clad in black. The Cruella de Vil graphics are accented upon the sneaker's tongues. The sail leather dominates the entire upper side with enriched insoles of cartoon graphics. The collaborative item features Kermit's catchphrase, "It's not easy being green," over the shoe and was launched for $90 on September 16, 2022.

4) Disney Aladdin x Adidas Originals Stan Smith

The dynamic duo expanded their catalog with the release of the Genie-inspired pair based off the iconic Aladdin film. The Stan Smith silhouette arrived replicating Aladdin's bright blue hues upon the upper, which was a nod to Genie's memorable outsole. A heat-reactive patch is added upon the sneakers to showcase a different set of graphics once the shoes are warmed up.

The upper part of the shoe comes constructed out of suede material with matching blue laces. The pair comes constructed out of recycled materials to ensure sustainability. The pair launched on October 1, 2022, at a retail price of $130.

5) Disney x Adidas Ultraboost DNA Goofy

The dynamic duo collaborated to give a shoutout to the beloved canine and Mickey Mouse's character Goofy. The Goofy theme was carried upon the new UltraBOOST DNA sneakers with an overall print and embroidery. In the overall embroidery and print, the beloved canine is seen performing various athletic activities ranging from baseball to skateboarding.

The shoes are clad in a white base with black all-over graphics. Many colorful details are added upon the heel clip alongside the debossed UltraBOOST spellout motif. Tongues feature co-branded logos. The look is rounded out with white BOOST midsoles and red and black Continental rubber outsoles. The shoe was launched via Atmos at $200.

Other than the aforementioned pairs, the duo have launched many iconic silhouettes with different characters and cartoon themes. Disney characters often come to life when the Three Stripes label takes a spin over their classic silhouettes.

