“Going to open a Yeezy stores world wide”: Kanye West slams Adidas and Gap for not building “permanent stores” in latest Instagram post 

Kanye West has taken it upon himself to charge Gap on Instagram. The rapper began publicly attacking the retail brand on August 31, when he accused the company of holding meetings without him for their collaboration. He has since announced that he will open his outlet across the United States.

On September 1, Kanye “Ye” West uploaded an Instagram post stating that he is “going to open Yeezy stores worldwide.” He went on to add that their first outlet will launch in Atlanta. The Praise God singer asked followers to join him on his latest venture. He said:

“Who would be best to open it? I’ll buy the land and or building Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and We’ll find you.”

The rapper then mentioned that he had signed contracts with Adidas and Gap, which promised that “they would build permanent stores.” Kanye West added:

“Neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time”

The 45-year-old ended his statement by saying,

“Ima show you how to use social media.”

Kanye West hints 2 Chainz is helping him with his Yeezy-nationwide project

Kanye West and fellow rapper 2 Chainz have been frequent collaborators in the music industry. Kanye West featured in 2 Chainz’s 2020 track Feel A Way. 2 Chainz has also appeared in Ye’s song Mercy, released in 2012.

Kanye West wrote in the abovementioned post that 2 Chainz “got the mayor (‘s) number.” It seems like West was hinting at getting assistance from 2 Chainz for his Yeezy project. West wrote in the caption:

“2 Chainz said he got the mayor(‘s) number I added the s cause my mama was head of the English department But this may take some incorrect English to get done.”

In West’s Instagram carousel, he also attached a screenshot. One could see that both the rappers were video-calling each other.

Several business owners commented on Ye’s Instagram post. In the rapper’s upcoming posts, he went on to screenshot messages from fellow businesses, including Lawrence Berger Mitchell & Ness, King Push, Fivio, and The Superior Shop.

Whether 2 Chainz will participate in West’s upcoming business venture remains unclear. Details regarding West’s contract with Gap and Adidas also remain unknown.

Kanye West accuses Gap and Adidas of a host of charges

The Famous rapper took to his Instagram account on August 31 with the caption,

“Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

In the same post, West uploaded a picture of visor-style sunglasses and clothes that were seen lying on the floor in the background.

Kanye West’s collaboration with Gap has turned out to be controversial in recent weeks. The fashion designer-singer amassed backlash for selling clothes from “trash bags.” It seems like the Runaway singer’s relationship with the retailer has become frayed.

Adding to his previous accusations, West charged them with canceling a photo shoot with his children without his knowledge.

West also took to his Instagram in August to express his frustration with Adidas. The rapper claimed that the famous shoe brand “made up the Yeezy Day” on July 2 without his knowledge. He also claimed that the brand was “copying” his Yeezy slides for their Adidas Originals collection.

Edited by Sayati Das