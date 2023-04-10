Nike Dunk Low “Neutral Olive” Shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike has been releasing a variety of colorways for its popular Nike Dunk Low silhouette, and the latest one to join the lineup is the “Neutral Olive” version. This shoe features a lush and earthy tone that is perfect for the spring season. The Nike Dunk Low “Neutral Olive” shoes are slated to enter the sneaker market on April 22, 2023.

The shoe is part of the women's Dunk Low collection, but it can also be worn by men who like the colorway. These shoes will have a retail price tag of $120 for each pair. One can easily avail of these pairs from the Nike SNKRS app and a few other associated retail stores.

Nike Dunk Low shoes in “Neutral Olive” is combined with sail accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low “Neutral Olive” shoes are a remastered version of the classic Dunk Low silhouette that debuted in 1985 as a basketball shoe. The shoe has a low-top profile that offers flexibility and comfort for everyday wear.

The following is how the Swoosh label describes the origins and evolution of their renowned Dunk Low style:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further reads:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low “Neutral Olive” shoes are made of leather and nubuck materials that give them a premium and durable feel. The upper is covered in a neutral olive hue that extends to the swooshes, tongue tags, heel tabs, and rubber outsole.

The only contrast comes from the sail-colored midsole that balances out the look. The shoe also has some orange accents on the tongue label and insole branding for a pop of color.

The shoe also has a padded collar and tongue for extra cushioning and support. It has a perforated toe box for breathability and a lace-up closure for a secure fit. The shoe has a rubber cupsole that provides traction and durability on various surfaces.

The Nike Dunk Low “Neutral Olive” shoes are a versatile and stylish pair that can complement any outfit. Whether you want to rock them with jeans, shorts, skirts, or dresses, these shoes will add some flair to your look. It is also a great option for sneaker collectors who appreciate the history and heritage of the Dunk Low model.

The description of these upcoming Dunk Lows on the Swoosh’s website reads:

“This take on the Dunk Low is lush like full-blown summer foliage. It's a Neutral Olive takeover—just check the leather upper and rubber outsole. That beautifully subdued hue floods every detail in the upper while the white midsole keeps everything balanced. It's a shoe worth dreaming about.”

Keep a watch out for the brand-new Nike Dunk Low "Neutral Olive" hue in the coming days. Potential purchasers can discover more about the iconic low-top trainers by downloading the SNKRS app or registering on the official Swoosh website.

