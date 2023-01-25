Nike Cortez 'SNKRS Day Korea' sneakers: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has unveiled a brand new makeover upon its classic Cortez sneaker model to celebrate SNKRS Day in Korea. The 50-year-old sneaker received a grand welcome in 2022 as it was released in multiple colorways and collaborations. Now continuing with the trend, the swoosh label is launching a neutral colorway option.

Cortez's 50-year-old silhouette was one of the most classic track shoe options at the time of launch and has since slowly evolved into a lifestyle shoe. The latest makeover celebrates the app revolutionizing sneaker releases and the swoosh label's sole most used platform, SNKRS.

The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for Cortez's 'SNKRS Day Korea.' However, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on August 8, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Cortez 'SNKRS Day Korea' colorway, which celebrates the swoosh label's app that launched in 2015

The upcoming Nike Cortez 'SNKRS Day Korea' colorway celebrates the swoosh label's app that launched in 2015 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label has just stepped into 2023. However, it has already gotten ready for this year's occasions, including the August 8, 2023-held SNKRS Day in Korea, which is an unofficial event. The label revealed the first shoe for the SNKRS Day celebration in December 2022, showcasing a themed makeover upon Air Jordan 1 Low.

The Nike SNKRS app will be marking its eighth anniversary on August 8. Over the past eight years, the swoosh label has dedicated itself to introducing upgraded servicing tools to give its loyalists the ease of ordering from home, with zero chance of a scam or counterfeiting.

SNKRS is currently the go-to app for fans of swoosh-label shoes. It also provides excellent programs, blogs, and more options, allowing designers and athletes to see upcoming releases. On SNKRS Day, the swoosh label restocks multiple older pairs and introduces a few colorways in select countries.

The latest makeover is upon the 50-year-old Cortez silhouette. The official swoosh label's site introduces the pair,

"The Nike Cortez was Bill Bowerman's first masterpiece, built to be lighter and more weatherproof than any other shoe. In 1972, it put unprecedented cushioning under the fastest feet in the running world and quickly became the most popular training shoe in the USA."

The silhouette comes out smooth and tumbled leather with small suede panels. The color palette is kept neutral, with multiple shades of beige and gray.

小言 @ko_go_to Joining the Air Jordan 1 Low, Nike Korea will also be celebrating their annual “SNKRS Day” (August 8th) with a special edition Cortez colorway.＞＞



Nike Cortez “SNKRS Day” (Korea)

Style Code: FD0398-133

Release Date: August 2023

Price: TBA Joining the Air Jordan 1 Low, Nike Korea will also be celebrating their annual “SNKRS Day” (August 8th) with a special edition Cortez colorway.＞＞Nike Cortez “SNKRS Day” (Korea)Style Code: FD0398-133Release Date: August 2023Price: TBA https://t.co/WfgPa7degz

Most of the upper comes clad in white leather, contrasting with the gray suede material overlays accentuating the toe boxes and eye stays area. Lateral and medial panels are covered in a dark grayish-brown hue, contrasting with sail leather hue swoosh logos and Nike-branded tags.

More sail is added over the tonal laces and tongue. A direct nod to Korea is added upon the heels with suede back tabs depicting a magpie, Korea's national bird. The look is finished off with a clean white sole unit and rubber outsoles.

The pair is rumored to release in men's sizes on August 8, 2023, through Nike SNKRS in Korea.

Poll : 0 votes