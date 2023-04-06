Levi's x Nigo collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

San Francisco-based label Levi's has collaborated with the Japanese fashion designer Nigo to launch a new apparel collection. The duo first collaborated in July 2021, and later in April 2022, Nigo's label Human Made collaborated with Levi's again. The latest collaboration is inspired by the iconic Hickory Stripe 501 jeans, which is a part of Nigo's vintage denim collection.

The duo's latest collaborative collection is a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the iconic 501 jeans. The two brands will offer a matching denim set alongside a few accessories for their third collaborative launch. The collection features three pieces and was launched on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Human Made, Levi's, and select retailers on April 6, 2023.

The newly released 3-piece Levi's x Nigo collaborative collection celebrates the 150th anniversary of 501 jeans

Nigo is one of the most popular Japanese fashion designers in the world right now. His fashion sense and great taste has never failed to impress his admirers. The designer is credited with having one of the best watches collections, other than which, he is also a connoisseur of vintage denim collection.

The streetwear pioneer and denim aficionado has been a creative director at Kenzo since 2021. For his upcoming collaboration with Levi's, the Japanese designer reimagined his favorite piece from the vintage collection to steer the future of denim by remixing archives. The collection features the Hickory Stripe 501 trucker jacket and 501 jeans.

Stating the 501 trucker jacker's history, the official site of the American denim label writes:

"Welcome to the world of 501® jeans—where every person has a pair, and every pair has a story. This May, we celebrate 150 years of those narratives being woven together from four corners of the globe to write the history of our first-ever blue jeans. And the best part? This legacy is living, and ready for your chapter."

The official press release also gives the details of the collection, writing:

"I adopted a hickory stripe. Based on the 501® and 557XX TRUCKER JACKET, we have two types of “MADE IN JAPAN” tailored in Japan using the traditional production techniques cultivated by Levi's®."

Moreover, the Bathing Ape founder, Nigo, further commented upon the collection, commenting:

“As a concept, ‘The Future is in the Past’ means looking at the past to create for the future. I found the original hickory stripe 501 at a vintage store in 1995 and haven’t seen it reproduced since then. Using the past as my reference book, I am honoured to bring this archival 501 back during the 150th anniversary."

The first piece in the collection is Hickory Stripes 501 jeans, which are made up of pre-shrunk hickory stripes selvegde denim washed material with a 13oz shrink-to-fit. Details such as the shank button and red tab are added in the collection. The second item in the collection is the 57XX Hickory Stripe trucker jacket, which is also made from the same material as the jeans.

In addition, the customers who purchase the items will also be gifted a limited edition tote bag. The collection comes in a retail price range of $310- S$420 that will be available on the e-commerce site and physical stores of Human Made, Levi's, and select retailers.

