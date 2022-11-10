Where to buy A Bathing Ape x Adidas Originals sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Japanese streetwear label A Bathing Ape, aka Bape, is reuniting with the German sportswear honcho, Adidas, to release a new makeover of the Superstar 80s silhouette. This collaborative silhouette arrives after the release of the previous SS21 collection launched by the dynamic duo.

This marks the third time the dynamic duo has worked together to produce a makeover of the Superstar 80s model. The Japanese streetwear label announced the launch of the collaborative shoes via an official press release on November 4, 2022.

The press release announced that the latest makeover of A Bathing Ape x Adidas Originals Superstar 80s will be released on the official e-commerce site of Bape, Adidas, and select retailers on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at a price of￥20,900 (approx $143).

The upcoming A Bathing Ape x Adidas Originals sneakers will don a Black and White color palette

Upcoming A Bathing Ape x Adidas Originals sneakers in a Black and White color palette (Image via Sportskeeda)

A Bathing Ape ended its journey with Adidas in 2021 with the release of Superstar kicks to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the model. Now, as 2022 is ending, the Japanese streetwear label is back with the German sportswear giant to release a timeless design featuring a palette of black and white. The official press release introduces the sneakers,

"Based on adidas Originals' iconic "SUPERSTAR80s" model, the new model features the BAPE® signature "STA" and adidas Originals' three stripes in an asymmetrical design. The heel features the BAPE STA™ logo and the adidas Originals trefoil logo."

The official site further describes why the shoe is going to be a hit amongst sneakerheads and fans,

"The logos of both brands on the shoe tongue and the lacing charms are in gold color, accenting the classic black body. With color scheme typical of a collaboration between both brands and is sure to be a hit with fans of both brands. The new BAPE® and adidas Originals shoes will be available in a special ABC CAMO, green shoe box."

The latest silhouette is a flip of the 2021-release white and black iteration, as this time, the sneaker's base boasts of a premium black leather upper with white upon the three-stripes and Bape Sta motif.

The white accents sit atop the star logo, sock liners, and heel tabs. The black and white makeover is accompanied by sail shell toe and gold accents on the tongues and laces.

The inner and outer sides of the sneakers also feature the meteor logo. The right and left heels also feature the Adidas Originals clover and Bape Sta logos. The dazzling gold is featured upon the mismatched tongue logo and metallic buckle on the laces.

The sneakers feature "A Bathing Ape" branding at the midfoot, and the look is finished off with white midsoles and outsoles. Finally, this shoe will be accompanied by Bape ABC green camouflage shoeboxes.

The dynamic duo kickstarted their collaborative streak in 2003 and released multiple projects in 2011, 2015, and 2020.

The latest Bape x Adidas Superstar 80 silhouette will be launched on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Bape, Adidas, and select retailers on November 10, 2022. The shoe will be launched at a retail price of ￥20,900 (approx $143), while the label hasn't announced the US price yet.

Poll : 0 votes