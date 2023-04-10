Nike Dunk Mid "Cream Canvas" shoes: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Swoosh label is gearing up for the launch of yet another new colorway of its iconic Nike Dunk silhouette. For the latest makeover, the brand picked the mid-cut style of the Dunk shoe. The new colorway is clothed in a Cream Canvas ensemble. The Nike Dunk Mid "Cream Canvas" is expected to be released later this year via Nike and select retailers for $115 USD.

The shoe is part of a series of canvas-based Dunk Mids that also includes a "Black Canvas" and a "Gold Canvas" colorway. These sneakers are perfect for spring and summer since they offer a breathable and durable option for casual wear. The shoes will be sold online as well as the physical stores of Nike and a few of its associated retail shops.

Nike Dunk Mid shoes will be dressed in Cream Canvas ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk is more than just a shoe. It is a cultural phenomenon that has transcended its original purpose as a basketball sneaker and become a symbol of creativity, diversity, and expression. Since its debut in 1985, Dunk has evolved into various forms and styles, each reflecting the personality and preferences of its wearer.

From original college colorways to legendary collaborations with artists, designers, and brands, the Dunk has always been a platform for innovation and experimentation. It has been a staple of street culture, basketball, skateboarding, and fashion for over three decades.

The Swoosh label's website highlights the beginnings of the renowned Nike Dunk range as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

One of the lesser-known and underappreciated variations of the Dunk is the mid-top version, which offers a balance between the classic low and high models. The Dunk Mid has been around since 2007 but has not received as much attention or hype as its counterparts. However, that might change in 2023, as Nike is revamping the Dunk Mid with new colorways and materials that will appeal to both old and new fans of the silhouette.

One of the upcoming releases is the "Cream Canvas" colorway, which features a simple yet elegant design that can match any outfit. The shoe is made with a canvas base in a cream hue, contrasted by tumbled leather Swooshes and heels in a slightly whiter shade.

The shoe also has a white stitched midsole and a gum rubber outsole that adds some warmth and traction to the look.

The Dunk Mid offers more ankle support and stability than the Low, but less bulk and weight than the High. The Dunk Mid has been relatively quiet in recent years, but Nike is bringing it back for 2023 with some fresh new looks.

One of them is the "Cream Canvas" colorway, which features a natural and neutral esthetic that suits any outfit. The shoe is constructed with a canvas base in a cream hue, contrasted by tumbled leather swooshes and heels in a slightly whiter shade.

The tongue labels, embroidered heels, and insoles also match the off-white tone of the upper. The shoe is completed with a white stitched midsole and a gum rubber outsole that adds some warmth and traction to the design.

The Nike Dunk Mid "Cream Canvas" is a testament to the timeless appeal and versatility of the Dunk silhouette. It combines classic elements with modern materials and colors to create a sneaker that can fit any style and occasion.

Poll : 0 votes