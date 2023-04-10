Nike Terminator High “Game Royal” shoes: Restock and more details explored

The Swoosh label is reviving one more of its classic Nike Terminator High “Game Royal” colorways this year. The shoe will be wrapped up in a White/Game Royal-White color palette. The Nike Terminator High “Game Royal” shoe is expected to drop sometime in 2023 on Nike's SNKRS app and select retailers.

These high-top sneakers will be marked with a retail price tag of $125.

Nike Terminator High “Game Royal” shoes are combined with crisp white accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is known for producing some of the most iconic basketball shoes of all time, such as the Air Jordan, the Air Force 1, and the Dunk. But among these classics, there is one that often gets overlooked: the Nike Terminator. The Terminator was introduced in 1985 as a high-top shoe that was made exclusively for the Georgetown Hoyas, the reigning college basketball champions at the time.

The shoe featured a distinctive logo on the heel that spelled out "Nike" or "Hoyas" in large letters, as well as a lace loop on the back that allowed players to wrap laces around the shoe for extra support. The Terminator was also known for its bold colorways, such as the navy and gray of Georgetown or the white and blue of Kentucky.

The Terminator was designed by Peter Moore, who also created the Air Jordan 1 and the Dunk. The shoe was inspired by the Dunk, a low-top shoe that came in various team colors for college basketball programs. The Terminator was essentially a high-top version of the Dunk, with some added features and details. The shoe was also influenced by the Reebok BB5600, another high-top basketball shoe that had a similar logo and lace loop on the heel.

The Terminator was one of the first shoes that Nike made for a specific college team, thanks to the influence of John Thompson, the legendary coach of Georgetown.

The Terminator was a success on and off the court, as it helped Georgetown reach the championship game again in 1985, where they lost to Villanova in a historic upset. The shoe also became popular among sneaker fans and collectors, who appreciated its simple yet striking design and its connection to basketball history.

The Terminator was re-released several times over the years, with new colorways and collaborations such as the "Thrash Metal" pack in 2008 and the COMME des GARÇONS collection in 2023. However, the original colorways remain the most sought-after and revered among fans.

One of the original colorways is the "Game Royal," which is expected to return in 2023. The "Game Royal" is a white and blue colorway that resembles the Kentucky Wildcats' colors. The shoe features a white leather base with blue overlays on the eyelets, toe box, heel, and Swoosh. The heel also has a large "Nike" logo in blue letters. The shoe had a white midsole and a blue outsole to complete the look.

The "Game Royal" is one of the rarest and most coveted Nike Terminators, as it was only released once in 1985 as part of the "Be True To Your School" pack, which featured different colorways for various college teams. The shoe has never been retroed before, making it a highly anticipated release for sneaker enthusiasts.

The Nike Terminator is a shoe that deserves more recognition and appreciation for its role in basketball and sneaker culture. It is a shoe that represents excellence, innovation, and diversity. It is a shoe that has stood the test of time and remains relevant today. It is a shoe that is truly iconic.

The Nike Terminator "Game Royal" colorway is expected to arrive at both Nike’s SNKRS app and select retailers sometime in 2023, with a price tag of $125.

