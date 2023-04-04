Nike Dunk High Satin “Goldenrod” shoes: Where to get and more details explored

Nike and the Jordan Brand have worked hard to increase their collection for the female sneakerheads. The Peter Moore design most recently harkened back to its on-court roots, following in the footsteps of Air Jordan 1 and the rejuvenated Nike Dunk. After a protracted absence, the women-only model's recognizable "Be Loyal To Your School" color blocking is making a comeback on its high-top design with a clad-satin upper.

The Nike Dunk High Satin “Goldenrod” colorway is expected to hit the sneaker world in the coming weeks of 2023. These two-toned high-tops will be sold by Nike, its SNKRS app, and a few other select retail shops, both online and offline.

Since the shoe will only be available in women's sizes, men who want to cop this colorway will have to size up or down accordingly. Fans will have to stick around for confirmed release dates and pricing details.

It is worth noting that a lot of details about the shoes' release date and price have yet to be revealed.

Nike Dunk High Satin “Goldenrod” shoes are accentuated with bold black overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming Dunk High shoes (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Dunk High is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers ever created. It was originally launched in 1985 as a basketball shoe, but soon became a streetwear staple and a skateboarding favorite.

The shoe has a simple but effective design, with a leather upper, a padded collar, a perforated toe box, and a rubber outsole. The shoe also comes in various colorways and collaborations, some of which are inspired by college teams, artists, celebrities, and more.

On their website, the shoe manufacturer explains how the Dunks took shape and rule over the global sneaker market:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

One of the latest and most anticipated colorways of the Nike Dunk High is the women's Satin Goldenrod. This colorway is inspired by the University of Iowa's signature golden yellow and black colors. These were used for the Dunk Low Goldenrod that was released in late 2021.

The Satin Goldenrod colorway features a black satin base layer with golden yellow satin overlays on the mudguards, eyelets, and heel counters. Lateral Swooshes on the shoe are also composed of similar yellow satin fabrics. The shoe also has a white midsole and a matching yellow outer sole unit for contrast. It has a sleek and elegant look that can easily match any outfit.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews

Releasing Holiday 2023 🗓️

COP or PASS? FIRST LOOK: Nike Dunk High Satin "Goldenrod"Releasing Holiday 2023 🗓️COP or PASS? FIRST LOOK: Nike Dunk High Satin "Goldenrod" 🐝 Releasing Holiday 2023 🗓️ COP or PASS? https://t.co/BUd5ncc051

The premium Satin “Goldenrod” is a must-have for any sneaker lover who appreciates classic and timeless designs. The shoe combines the heritage and performance of the Dunk High with the elegance and sophistication of satin and golden yellow. The shoe is also versatile and comfortable, making it suitable for any occasion and activity.

The Dunk High Satin "Goldenrod" is created to catch people's eye and will be a good pair for sneakerheads. Fans can sign up on the brand's official webpage or get on the SNKRS app to receive updates about the shoes.

