Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Peach Canvas” shoes: Where to get and more details explored 

Jordan Brand, the flagship offshoot of the Swoosh, recently released a new version of the classic Air Jordan 1 Low style. The most recent addition is a "Peach Canvas" version of the shoe. Air Jordan 1 Low "Peach Canvas" shoes are expected to hit the market in the coming weeks.

These shoes will be sold online, through Nike's SNKRS app locations, and through a few other partnered stores. The price of these kicks haven't been revealed yet.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Peach Canvas” shoes are covered in the peach and off-white overlays

Here's a detailed look at the arriving low-top sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic sneakers in history, dating back to 1985 when Michael Jordan debuted the original high-top version on the court. Since then, Air Jordan 1 has been released in various styles, colors and materials, including the low-top version that offers a more casual and versatile look.

The website for Michael Jordan's sneaker line includes a history of the design process that resulted in instantly recognizable style. In it, it says

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Take a look at the toe tops (Image via Nike)

One of the latest colorways to hit the shelves is the Air Jordan 1 Low “Peach Canvas”, a soft and subtle rendition that features a two-tone design of white leather and peach canvas. The peach hue covers the toe box, eyelets, heels and Swoosh logos, while the white leather provides a clean contrast on the side panels, tongue and collar. The shoe also features a white midsole and a peach outsole for a cohesive finish.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Peach Canvas” is not only esthetically pleasing, but also comfortable and durable. The shoe boasts an encapsulated Air-Sole unit on the heel to provide lightweight cushioning and impact protection. The upper is made of genuine leather and canvas that offer durability and a premium feel.

The solid rubber outer sole unit enhances traction on various surfaces, while the low-cut silhouette allows for more freedom of movement.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The shoe is versatile enough to pair with any outfit, whether it’s jeans, shorts or skirts. Keep an eye out for the planned "Peach Canvas" iteration of the AJ 1 Low shoes. One can sign up on the brand's webpage or download the SNKRS app to receive regular updates.

In addition to the aforementioned Peach Canvas variant, the Jordan Brand will also unveil a “Tan Canvas” colorway of the low-top AJ 1 silhouette. These tan shoes will be offered via the Nike’s website, the SNKRS app, and a few other partnering sellers in the coming weeks of this year.

