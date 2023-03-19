Nike Dunk Mid "Multi-Color" shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored

Over the past few years, the Oregon-based activewear firm has given sneakerheads a ton of Nike Dunk Lows and Highs to choose from. Mids, however, have mostly been absent from the market up until this point due to the recent introduction of a multi-color variation. "Multi-color," the following brand-new combination, will be accessible this week. The color scheme for the shoe is Pale Ivory/Mineral Teal/Moss/Black.

The brand-new Nike Dunk Mid "Multi-color" colorway will hit the sneaker scene on March 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM GMT +5:30. Men's sizes will be available for these simple styles, which will retail for $115 a pair. Readers and followers of Nike Dunk can get the shoes through Nike as well as a few other linked retail stores.

Nike Dunk Mid "Multi-Color" shoes are combined with black and off-white canvas top

A detailed view of the upcoming Dunk Mid Multi-color sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

With a number of noteworthy and well-known fashion items, such as Air Force 1 and Air Max 1, Nike intends to keep holding the lion's share of the market in 2023.

The shoe company is anticipated to put the Dunk silhouette first going forward to lead the market in 2023 as well. In recent weeks, the label has already teased a variety of Dunk hues, including low, mid, and high-top models.

Sneaker enthusiasts are thrilled to be getting sneak peeks of new colors, such as the Nike Dunk Mid "Multi-color," which will be released soon. Colorway made its debut in the label's portfolio the year before.

Here's an on-foot image of the much awaited mid-cut shoes (Image via Nike)

The description of the new Nike Dunk Mid sneakers on the Swoosh label's official website reads:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with classic, stone-washed canvas in a durable design. Channeling vintage style back onto the streets, its padded, mid-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

Dunk is mostly painted in a crisp, pale ivory color palette and forgoes the customary all-leather structure in favor of a flexible canvas ensemble. The heel counters and ankle flaps are alpha orange and moss, respectively, while the toe boxes and tongue flaps are a striking mineral teal color.

Take a closer look at the heel counters and branding accents of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The latest model's uppers, which are composed of a variety of vividly colored canvasses, are described by the shoemaker as:

"Canvas upper features a durable construction reminiscent of '80s b-ball.”

To complement the multicolored design, the midsole is covered in team gold underfoot. A large black leather swoosh that continues through the side panels completes the look. These mid-cut shoe sole units are highlighted as follows on the brand's website:

"Rubber outsole with classic hoops pivot circle adds durability, traction, and heritage style."

Readers can join the shoe business' email list to receive notifications when the Nike Dunk Mid "Multi-color" sneakers go on sale. Download the SNKRS app if you're a sneakerhead and want to learn more about this rollout as well as other potential Dunk alternatives.

