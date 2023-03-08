Nike Air Force 1 Low "Jackie Robinson" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022, and to commemorate the occasion, the Swoosh brand launched several new colors of the iconic shoe. More colors are expected to be released in 2023, and the company is showing no signs of slowing down.

The latest colorway of the Air Force 1 Low is dedicated to revolutionary baseball icon Jackie Robinson. The "Jackie Robinson" Colorway is set to be released in the upcoming weeks of 2023, although the company has kept most of the launch details under wraps. These celebratory sneakers will be available on the SNKRS app, select online and physical retailers, as well as Nike's own website.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Jackie Robinson" shoes are dressed in blue and white hues with red accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore, an expert designer for Nike, initially unveiled the Nike Air Force 1 shape in 1982. The shoe model has been adopted by a few well-known GRs and organizations, particularly in the previous year.

The sneaker manufacturer celebrated its 40th anniversary in style with Louis Vuitton, Premium Goods, Billie Eilish, and other artists, alongside launching plenty of mainline colorways.

Due to the Air Force 1's versatile design, streetwear lovers have grown to rely on it as a crucial part of their wardrobe. The new colorway of 2023 will be dressed in a Jackie Robinson-inspired ensemble.

To pay tribute to Jackie Robinson's legacy on the 75th anniversary of his breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball, Nike designed the Dunk Low and incorporated his career stats into the shoe's design.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Jackie Robinson Dunks was one of the most highly anticipated shoe releases of the year, and it also served a charitable purpose by donating a portion of the revenue to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Here's what the official website of the brand has to say about the development of the Nike Air Force 1:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF-1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the street and beyond."

It further reads:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2,000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can't be denied.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these shoes (Image via Nike)

Nike is set to continue its celebration of Jackie Robinson with the upcoming release of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which has been revealed in official photos for the first time. This shoe follows the historic launch of the Jackie Robinson Dunks and features a team emblem on the tongue and Jackie's #42 stitched on the heel, paying homage to the vintage Brooklyn Dodgers jerseys.

The shoe also features a shiny bronze lace dubrae that represents the years when Jackie broke the color barrier (1947) and retired (1956), while also bearing the message "Change The World" on the laces.

If you're eagerly anticipating the release of the Nike Air Force 1 "Jackie Robinson" edition, keep an eye out for its arrival soon. You can sign up for updates on Nike's website or the SNRKS app to stay informed about launch details and other important information.

