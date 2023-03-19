Nike Dunk Mid “Off Noir” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike has treated sneakerheads to a plethora of Nike Dunk Lows and Highs over the past few years. Mids, however, were mostly missing from the scene up until now, as a multi-color option was just announced weeks ago. Next in line is "Off Noir," another new combination, which is slated for release this week. The shoe comes in an Off Noir/Off Noir/White/White color palette.

On March 22, 2023, the fresh Nike Dunk Mid "Off Noir" colorway will enter the sneaker market. These minimalist designs will be offered in men’s sizing options with a retail price tag of $115 for each pair. The kicks will be sold through Nike as well as a few specific retailers, wherefrom readers and Nike Dunk fans can purchase them.

Nike Dunk Mid shoes will arrive in “Off Noir” makeup combined with white accents all over

Take a closer look the upcoming Nike Dunk Mid Off Noir colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike hopes to maintain its market dominance in 2023 with a number of significant and well-known fashion products, including the Air Force 1 and Air Max 1.

The shoe company is also expected to continue prioritizing the Dunk silhouette in order to maintain its position as the industry leader in 2023 as well. For the same, the label has already teased numerous Dunk colorways in the past few weeks, including low, mid, and high-top styles.

Sneakerheads are excited to be getting glimpses of new hues like the Nike Dunk Mid "Off Noir" that will launch very soon. The colorway first appeared in the label's catalog the previous year.

The description of the upcoming Dunk Mid shoes on Swoosh’s official web page reads,

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with classic, stone-washed canvas in a durable design. Channeling vintage style back onto the streets, its padded, mid-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort.”

The Dunk Mid will undoubtedly be one of the more wearable pairs, particularly when compared to the "Multi-Color" that was unveiled alongside this colorway in the preceding months. Made from an off-noir canvas construction, the uppers of the latest model are detailed by the shoe manufacturer as,

“Canvas upper features a durable construction reminiscent of '80s b-ball.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Unlike some of the most recent colorways, the Oregon sportswear giant completely removed the ankle strap for a more seamless fit and finish.

Meanwhile, white contrast stitching runs throughout the entire upper for a sartorial esthetic. The pattern is then completed with a splash of supple leather wrapped around the heel. The sole unit of these mid-cut sneakers are highlighted on the brand’s website as,

“Rubber outsole with classic hoops pivot circle adds durability, traction, and heritage style.”

For alerts about the sale of Nike Dunk Mid "Off Noir" shoes, readers can subscribe to the shoe company's email list. Sneaker enthusiasts who want to know more regarding this rollout and other future Dunk options can also download the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes