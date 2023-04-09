Nike Air Force 1 Low "Navy Nubuck" shoes: Where to get and more details explored

Nike is one of the most influential and successful brands in the world of sports and fashion. It has created some of the most iconic and innovative products that have shaped the culture and lifestyle of millions of people. One of its most celebrated creations is the Nike Air Force 1, a sneaker line that has transcended its original purpose and become a symbol of style and identity.

The brand new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Navy Nubuck" colorway is slated to appear in the upcoming weeks of 2023, while the company has kept the majority of the launch details a secret. The SNKRS app, Nike's website, and a few additional online and offline retailers will be selling these two-toned trainers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes will be dressed in “Navy Nubuck” combined with premium leather overlays

The Air Force 1 was released in 1982 as a basketball shoe that featured Nike Air technology, a revolutionary cushioning system that provided comfort and support for the players. The shoe was named after the presidential aircraft Air Force One to reflect its high quality and prestige. The shoe was an instant hit among basketball fans and players, especially in the urban communities where it was adopted as a fashion statement.

Since then, Air Force 1 has evolved and diversified into various models, such as the AF 1 Low, Mid, and High. Additionally, the shoe has been reinterpreted in different colors, materials, and collaborations, reflecting the changing trends and tastes of the consumers. The shoe has become a canvas for creativity and expression, allowing people to customize and personalize their own pairs.

The Swoosh label's web page gives the following information regarding the silhouette's genesis:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

One of the latest iterations of the Air Force 1 Low is the "Navy Nubuck" version, which is part of a new, nameless collection that features premium leather uppers and subtle details. The "Navy Nubuck" colourway has a dark blue nubuck leather upper that is further topped with similar leather swooshes on the lateral side.

The monotone navy front of the shoe is perfectly contrasted with crisp white rear heels. These heel counters are embellished with NIKE lettering highlighted in crimson for more details. The shoe also has a white midsole and outsole, as well as a navy blue lace dubrae with "AF1" branding.

The nubuck leather gives the shoe a soft and smooth texture while adding durability and resistance to water and stains. The white accents provide a classic, clean look that matches well with any outfit. The lace dubrae adds a touch of flair and identity to the shoe, as well as paying homage to the original Air Force 1 design.

If customers are looking for a new pair of sneakers that combines quality, performance and esthetics, they should definitely check out the Air Force 1 Low "Navy Nubuck" shoes.

The shoes are scheduled to go on sale soon. Sign up on the brand's webpage or the SNRKS app if one wants timely alerts regarding launch dates as well as other information.

