5 best Air Jordan 5 collabs of all time

The Air Jordan 5 is one of the most iconic and popular silhouettes in the Jordan Brand's history. It was first released in 1990 and designed by Tinker Hatfield, who drew inspiration from World War II fighter planes. The shoe features a reflective tongue, mesh side panels, lace locks, and a shark-teeth design on the midsole.

Over the years, Air Jordan 5 has been the subject of many collaborations with various artists, brands, and celebrities. These collabs have added new twists and flavors to the classic sneaker, making it more desirable and collectible for sneakerheads. On that note, here are five of the best Air Jordan 5 collabs of all time with price and release dates.

PSG x Air Jordan 5 and four other collabs that thrilled the sneaker industry over the years

1. DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 "Sail" and "Crimson Bliss"

DJ Khaled is a well-known rapper, producer, and sneaker enthusiast who has collaborated with the Jordan Brand several times. His latest project was a four-pair collection of Air Jordan 5s that celebrated his 12th studio album, "Khaled Khaled." Two of these pairs were released to the public on November 28, 2022: the "Sail" and the "Crimson Bliss" colorways.

The "Sail" pair features a white leather upper with red accents on the tongue, eyelets, midsole, and outsole. The shoe also has translucent netting on the sides and a metallic silver Jumpman logo on the heel. The "Crimson Bliss" pair has a similar design but with a pink leather upper and black accents.

Both pairs have "We The Best" branding on the lace locks and insoles, as well as DJ Khaled's signature on the inside of the tongue.

The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 collab was launched at a retail price of $200 and sold out quickly. The shoes are currently reselling for around $400 to $500 on platforms like StockX and GOAT.

2. Off-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail"

Off-White is a luxury streetwear label founded by Virgil Abloh, who is also the creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear division. Abloh has been a frequent collaborator with the Jordan Brand, creating some of the most hyped and sought-after sneakers in recent years. One of his projects was a women's exclusive version of the AJ 5 in a "Sail" colorway.

The Off-White x AJ 5 "Sail" was released on October 24, 2020, as part of Abloh's "The Ten" collection. The shoe features a deconstructed look with a cream-colored textile upper that has circular cutouts on the sides and ankles.

The shoe also has a reflective silver tongue, black laces, red Jumpman logos, and Off-White's signature zip tie and text branding. The midsole has an aged effect with yellow speckles and visible foam.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail" was launched at a retail price of $225 and was limited to only 46,000 pairs worldwide. The shoe was highly coveted by sneaker fans and resold for over $1,000 on average.

3. Supreme x Air Jordan 5

Supreme is a skateboarding and streetwear brand known for collaborating with various cultural icons and influential figures. The brand teamed up with the Jordan Brand for the first time in 2015 to create three colorways for Air Jordan 5: Black, White, and Camo.

This sneaker collab was inspired by Supreme's own apparel line and featured some unique details. The shoes had Supreme's logo on the side netting, "94" embroidery on the heel (the year Supreme was founded), and custom lace locks with the brand's name. The shoes also had translucent outsoles with Supreme's logo underneath.

The Supreme x Air Jordan 5 collab was released online and in select Supreme stores on October 16, 2015, at a retail price of $198. Being limited in number, the shoes sold out instantly. They are now considered some of the most special and rare Jordan collabs.

4. Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5 "Ice Blue"

Trophy Room is a sneaker and apparel boutique owned by Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan. The store is inspired by the trophy room in the Jordan family home, where Michael displays his awards and memorabilia. Trophy Room has collaborated with the Jordan Brand several times, including a special edition of the AJ 5 in an "Ice Blue" colorway.

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5 "Ice Blue" was released on May 18, 2019, and was limited to 7,000 individually numbered pairs. The shoe features a blue suede upper with sail accents on the tongue, eyelets, midsole, and outsole. The shoe also has a red Jumpman logo on the tongue and a metallic gold lace lock.

The heel has a black Jumpman logo and a Trophy Room graphic. The shoe also has two unique details: the number "23" on the right shoe and "5" on the left, representing Michael's and Marcus's jersey numbers.

The Trophy Room x AJ 5 "Ice Blue" was launched at a retail price of $200 and was sold exclusively at Trophy Room's online store and pop-up shop in Orlando, Florida. The shoe was marketed as limited-edition and resold for over $1,500 on average.

5. PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low

The Paris Saint-Germain x AJ 5 Low shoes are a collaboration between the French soccer team Paris Saint-German (PSG) and the Jordan brand by Nike. They feature a light gray suede upper with a red lace toggle and a "Paname" tag above the mesh netting.

The shoes also have a black tongue with a blue Jumpman logo, a black midsole with icy blue accents, and a translucent outsole with the PSG logo underneath. The shoes were released on September 3, 2022, with a retail price of $200.

The NBA legend's fifth signature silhouette is a legendary sneaker that has been reinvented and reimagined by various collaborators over the years. As such, the aforementioned AJ 5 collabs have added new value and appeal to the classic silhouette, making it more than just a basketball shoe.

