5 best Air Jordan 3 collabs of all time

The Air Jordan 3 is one of the most celebrated sneakers in fashion history. Tinker Hatfield was the brains behind this Air Jordan design. He introduced the elephant print, the visible air unit, and the Jumpman logo to the series. Additionally, Michael Jordan donned it when he won his first Slam Dunk Contest in 1988, cementing his status as a legend.

Over the years, Air Jordan 3 has been reinterpreted by various collaborators, who have added their own touch and vision to the classic silhouette. Here are five of the best Air Jordan 3 sneaker collaborations of all time, with release dates and prices.

Justin Timberlake x Air Jordan 3 and four other Air Jordan 3 collabs that rocked the sneaker world over the years

1) A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 "Raised by Women"

A Ma Maniére is a luxury streetwear retailer founded by James Whitner, who is known for his impactful and meaningful collaborations with various brands. On June 10, 2021, A Ma Maniére released its first collaboration with Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 3 "Raised by Women," which honors the women who shaped Whitner’s life and community.

The shoe features a premium white tumbled leather upper with gray suede overlays and a quilted lining. The shoe also comes with three sets of laces, a metal hangtag that reads "All We Have Is Each Other," and a special box that includes a card with a message from Whitner.

The A Ma Maniére x AJ 3 "Raised by Women" collab was released on April 28, 2021, exclusively on A Ma Maniére's website and stores for $200. The shoe was also available in women's and kids' sizes.

2) Fragment Design x Air Jordan 3

Hiroshi Fujiwara, who is widely regarded as the godfather of street culture and sneaker collaborations, created the Japanese streetwear brand Fragment Design. In September 2020, Fragment Design teamed up with Jordan Brand to release its second collaboration, AJ 3, which follows the minimalist esthetic of Fujiwara's design philosophy.

The shoe features a white leather upper with black accents on the heel, midsole, and eyelets. The shoe features co-branded details on the tongue, insole, and outsole in addition to the lightning bolt logo that has become synonymous with Fragment Design on the lateral heel.

The Fragment Design x AJ 3 collab was released on September 17, 2020, at select retailers and online for $200.

3) Justin Timberlake x Air Jordan 3 JTH “Bio Beige”

Justin Timberlake is a pop superstar and actor who has been a longtime fan of sneakers and the Jordan Brand. In February 2018, Timberlake surprised everyone by debuting his own AJ 3 collab during his halftime performance at Super Bowl LII.

The shoe was inspired by Tinker Hatfield's original sketch of AJ 3, which featured a Nike Swoosh on the side panel. The pair featured a white leather upper with gray elephant print overlays and a reflective swoosh. These also have Timberlake's signature on the inside of the tongue and "Higher" text on the medial side.

The Justin Timberlake x Air Jordan 3 JTH "Bio Beige" collab was released on February 4, 2018, via Nike SNKRS for $200. The shoe was also available in limited quantities at select pop-up shops during Timberlake's tour.

4) Atmos x Air Jordan 3 "Safari"

Atmos is a Japanese sneaker boutique that has collaborated with many brands and created some of the most iconic sneakers ever. In March 2017, Atmos released its first collaboration with Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 3 "Safari," which was part of a pack that also included an Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 "Elephant."

The shoe features a white leather upper with black elephant print overlays and safari print accents. The shoe also sports orange hits on the eyelets, tongue, heel, and outsole.

The Atmos x AJ 3 "Safari" collab was released on March 18, 2017, at select retailers and online for $400 as part of the pack.

5) SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 “Lotto”

The collaborative SoleFly x AJ3 “Lotto” was dropped on July 19, 2014. These shoes are offered with a retail price tag of $150. Only 223 pairs of the shoes were made available, and they were only sold at SoleFly's pop-up store in Miami during Art Basel.

This collaboration between Jordan Brand and SoleFly, a Miami-based sneaker store owned by Michael Jordan’s brother-in-law Carlos Prieto, was inspired by the Florida Lottery and its colors. The shoe features a white leather upper with a red and yellow accent on the tongue, collar, eyelets, and midsole.

The shoe also has a green elephant print on the toe and heel, as well as SoleFly’s logo on the tongue and heel tab.

There have been a lot of great AJ 3 sneaker collaborations over the years, but these are just a few of the best. Whether it's classic OG colorways or modern reinterpretations, AJ 3 is a timeless model that will always have a place in sneaker culture.

If you’re willing to get your hands on any of the aforementioned joint sneakers, you can check them out with resellers like StockX, GOAT, and eBay. Note that these prices will vary with different sellers.

