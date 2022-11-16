5 best Virgil Abloh x Nike sneakers launched in 2022

American fashion designer Virgil Abloh and Beaverton-based label Nike had a close working relationship. The late trailblazing visionary deeply impacted the fashion world before he passed away on November 28, 2021.

The shock of his sudden passing left the fashion world stunned. However, his legacy resonates through his founding label Off-White. In July 2021, Louis Vuitton announced a 60% stake in Abloh's brand. He also worked with Nike, often contributing to iconic sneaker designs.

Virgil Abloh has left a lasting legacy in the fashion world. Notably, he became Louis Vuitton menswear's first black artistic director in 2018. He took the fashion world to unforetold heights and contributed to diversifying the industry.

His impact was so significant that many labels released his archived designs posthumously. The following section dives into a list of the top Virgil Abloh silhouettes launched by Nike in collaboration with Louis Vuitton and Off-White to honor his legacy.

Nike and Virgil Abloh had a partnership for the ages

1) Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 low "Monogram Brown Damier Azur"

brendandunne @brendandunne Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 launch to begin exclusively via Sotheby’s auction on Jan. 26. Bidding starts at $2,000. Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 launch to begin exclusively via Sotheby’s auction on Jan. 26. Bidding starts at $2,000. https://t.co/t8wO47IvuN

This year's biggest hit, Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 Low, was sold in an auction by Sotheby's. The auction was held from January 26 to February 9, 2022. It also became the most expensive shoe of 2022. With only 200 units made, the production garnered a gross $25.3 million, with the most expensive pair being sold at $352,800.

All the earnings were donated to Virgil Abloh's charity - the Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund. The sneakers, dubbed the "Monogram Brown Damier Azur" Colorway, came constructed out of premium calf leather upper and donned in the official Damier pattern and "LV" monogram.

2) Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Force 1 mid Black

Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Force 1 mid-Black (Image via Nike)

To celebrate Air Force 1's 40th anniversary, Off-White, collaborated with Nike for two colorways in mid-cut Air force 1. The two colorways include a black makeover. The black silhouette comes constructed from leather material with a synthetic base. The Nike site introduces the silhouette,

"Virgil Abloh’s legacy continues with the Air Force 1 Mid. Celebrating 40 years of AF1, he reimagined the legendary silhouette through the futurist lens. Lightweight, airy mesh with woodgrain pattern brings a utilitarian edge, while the spiked outsole connects directly to the ISPA philosophy of "Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt."

Multiple branding hits of Off-White are added with graffiti font tongue labels, Helvetica lettering, and orange blasts on the lace toggles. Details grace the extra drawstring laces, zip-toe fastenings, and mid-foot tabs. The sneakers were launched alongside custom shoe boxes at a retail price of $185 at SNKRS on June 23, 2022.

3) Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 40th anniversary pack

Retail or Resell @RetailorResell



Are you guys copping any of the Styles from the upcoming Online Exclusive drop?

us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/search/… July 19th can’t come soon enough for the Louis Vuitton/Virgil Abloh Air Force 1 PackAre you guys copping any of the Styles from the upcoming Online Exclusive drop? July 19th can’t come soon enough for the Louis Vuitton/Virgil Abloh Air Force 1 Pack 🔥Are you guys copping any of the Styles from the upcoming Online Exclusive drop?us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/search/… https://t.co/aROjvxqkSV

After releasing the first look in May 2022, Louis Vuitton dropped nine colorways of the Air Force 1. The drop was highly anticipated as it was the creative endeavor of the late designer Virgil Abloh. Initially, the sneakers were expected to be released exclusively to VIP customers of Louis Vuitton, but they were launched at retail for the public. The nine colorways include:

Met Gold / Met Gold / Baroque Brown - Black, which retailed for $2,750 Mid by Virgil Abloh - Sail / Multicolor, which retailed for $3,450 Black / Black - Anthracite, which retailed for $2,750 Met Silver / Black - Dark Purple Dusk - Topaz Gold, which retailed for $2,750 White / Team Royal, which retailed for $2,750 White / Comet Red, which retailed for $2,750 White / Gym Green, which retailed for $2,750 Mid by Virgil Abloh - White / White - White, which retailed for $3,450 White / White - White, which retailed for $2,750

Virgil Abloh paid tribute to Air Force 1 at its 40th anniversary. Each of the pairs has been manufactured in Fiesso d'Artico, Italy. They are made with materials such as- including faux fur, leather, PVC, and more. The shoes were launched on the official e-commerce site of Louis Vuitton on July 19, 2022.

4) Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brooklyn"

Off-White Air Force 1 Low "Brooklyn" (Image via Nike)

This silhouette was released in alignment with Virgil Abloh's Figures of Speech exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. The sneakers were dropped clad in a light green spark hue. The silhouette dubbed "Brooklyn," comes in 'Light Green Spark / Metallic Silver / Light Green Spark' color palette.

The upper part of the sneakers come constructed out of premium smooth material. The shiny metallic silver swooshes finish the look with a black thread trim. The silhouette was launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, at a retail price of $160 on September 13, 2022.

5) Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Force 1 mid White

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid 'White' official images Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid 'White' official images https://t.co/IL9HZs3FZf

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1, Off-White collaborated with Nike for two colorways in mid-cut Air force 1, i.e., black and white. After focusing on the black iteration above in the list, the second on the list is the white makeover. The Nike site introduces the silhouette saying,

"Virgil Abloh’s legacy continues with the Air Force 1 Mid. Celebrating 40 years of AF1, he reimagined the legendary silhouette through the futurist lens. Lightweight, airy mesh with woodgrain pattern brings a utilitarian edge, while the spiked outsole connects directly to the ISPA philosophy of "Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt."

The sneakers come in a White colorway. Bolted swooshes and ankle bands highlight the silhouette. The shoes feature multiple nods to the Off-White label, such as -the "AIR" Helvetica text, lace toggles with dual lace mechanisms, and TPU heel brackets. Branding is added with orange tabs, printed insoles, and zip-tie tags. More details include the clear heel tabs.

The sneakers were launched in a custom shoebox at Nike, SNKRS, on June 23, 2022, at a retail price of $185.

Virgil Abloh's sneaker collection perfectly amalgamates streetwear with sports, which is why his every collaborative sneaker results in a successful release. Although Abloh's untimely demise in November 2021 has left an industry void, the legendary Italian designer's legacy continues through his label's association with Nike.

Poll : 0 votes