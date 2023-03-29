7 upcoming Nike Air Force 1 colorways releasing in 2023

Nike Air Force 1 is a basketball shoe created by the brand in 1982. It was the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology, which was introduced with the Nike Tailwind running shoe in 1979.

Air Force 1, named after the aircraft that carries the President of the United States, was designed by Bruce Kilgore, who drew inspiration from hiking boots. The shoe was originally designed for basketball players and featured a high-top design, a padded ankle collar, and a thick sole with a circular outsole pattern for better traction on the court.

AF 1 was an instant success and quickly gained popularity among basketball players, but it also became a fashion icon in the 1980s hip-hop scene. The shoe's popularity grew so much that Nike discontinued it in 1984, hoping to create demand for a new model. However, due to popular demand, the Air Force 1 was re-released in 1986 and has been in production ever since.

Starting from March 30, 2023, these seven Air Force 1 colorways will be released soon

1) Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red”

Nike Air Force 1 Low "University Red"

The upcoming sneakers are made completely of red leather, with white leather used for the Swoosh branding. The laces, liners, outsoles, and tongues are all red, and the pattern is finished off with a classic white AF1 midsole. Finally, the white "NIKE AIR" branding from the 1980s is printed on the heels and tongues.

Release date: April 1, 2023

Price: $150

2) Nike Air Force 1 Low “ATL”

The upper part of the trainer is constructed from suede, leather, and mesh, and it features a hue that is a combination of University Red and Brilliant Crimson. The product also has a TPU Swoosh on either side, which is accompanied by Nike Air brand tongue tabs. The "ATL" emblems that are seen on the insoles and heels of the shoe draw attention to the silhouette.

Release date: April 4, 2023

Price: $120

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen”

Rich Paul, Randy Mims, LeBron James, and Maverick Carter are The Four Horsemen, who are close friends and business associates of LeBron James. In 2003, a small batch of unique AF 1 Lows were sent to friends and family. Several LeBron sneakers, such as the 20-5-5 and the Nike LeBron 16, also used the motif.

The upper is constructed from tumbled leathers, and the shoes feature a solid white base and green silver-lined swooshes. The Knight chess pieces featuring “4” lettering are embroidered on the heel counter, and the initials “LR” and “MR” are featured on the heel tabs. The shoes sport white midsoles with the AIR branding and green rubber outsoles.

Release date: April 7, 2023

Price: $140

4) Nike Air Force 1 Low “Hemp/Coconut Milk”

With its suede-treated veneers filled with "Hemp" and its nubuck ankle and heel tabs deepened by chocolate browns, this style indulges in a tonal combination of neutrals. The ribbed knitted material covers the tongue with a light caramel, matching the shade of the mid-foot panel, whereas the darker tone serves to further stabilize the laces, tread underfoot, and sock liner.

The release date has not yet been confirmed. The pair will be released in 2023.

Price: $135

5) Nike Air Force 1 Low “Fireberry”

First look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Fireberry"

The pair, which is quite evocative of the "Cosmic Fuchsia" AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High, immerse themselves in a tonal layout throughout their upper part and sole unit. The Achilles' foot panel and feature swooshes have brighter finishes, while the smooth top has a darker color. The uniform is broken up by "Metallic Silver" lacing dubrae, while the famous midsole and grip of the AF 1 returns in dark pink.

The release date has not yet been confirmed. The pair will be released in 2023.

Price: $115

6) Nike Air Force Low “Easter”

Pastel Paisley Dresses The Nike Air Force 1 Low Ahead Of Easter

The next AF1 also features the same decorations: a luminous tongue tab with Swoosh and a mint-colored paisley pattern on the heel tab and Swoosh. The flat suede uppers, in contrast to the embossing on the sole, are almost all white. A cream-colored strip in the middle of the foot, a fading yellow tongue trim, and a transparent finish on the tread round out the look.

The release date has not yet been confirmed. The pair will be released in 2023.

Price: $90

7) Nike Air Force 1 Low "Los Angeles"

Yankee Kicks gives us a an early on-foot look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Los Angeles.

Denim covers AF1's usual assortment of leather panels, a padded sock liner, and a striped inner tongue lining, giving a touch of luxury. In addition to the city's signature Gothic script logo sewn into the heel tab, the tongue includes embossed branding as well. The upper and midsole are both white, and there is a silvery metallic magnificence atop the laces and their matching eyelets on the interstate charm of the brand.

The release date and price have not yet been confirmed. The pair will be released in 2023.

Over the years, Nike has released numerous variations of the Air Force 1, including low-top and mid-top versions, as well as collaborations with designers and artists. AF 1 has become a cultural icon and has been featured in music, movies, and TV shows, cementing its place in pop culture history.

