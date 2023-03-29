Nike Air Force 1 "Hemp" sneakers: Price and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has maintained its positon as the number one footwear and sneaker industry giant in 2023. The label has stood up to its name as the footwear genius by launching multiple iconic makeovers of its classic sneaker models like Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1 and Air Max 1.

After celebrating a luxurious and lavish 40th anniversary of Air Force 1 sneaker model in 2022, the swoosh label is continuing to capitalize on the sneaker model by giving it new updates in 2023. The label has continued to reveal new makeovers of the sneaker model, and the latest to make its way is the "Hemp" colorway,

The newly revealed "Hemp" color scheme features multiple shades of brown textiles of the sneaker. An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Hemp" sneaker model hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be launched in 2023 during the holiday season.

More about upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Hemp / Coconut Milk" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Hemp / Coconut Milk" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike debuted the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model as a part of its basketball shoe lineup in 1982. The beloved sneaker model is the brainchild of the Nike's veteran and legendary sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore, who can also be credited with designing other iconic models like Air Jordan 2.

The sneaker became instantly popular for its clean and aesthetic look, and since then, the silhouette has continued to rule the sneaker sphere. For over four decades, the sneaker has continued to be in a consistent rotation. The Nike site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The latest makeover to be teased on Air Force 1 Low is the brown-hued "Hemp" colorway.

The sneaker model comes constructed out of a myriad of textures, including suede, leather, corduroy and nubuck. The brown-scale pattern is continued throughout the upper as the multiple shades of neutral and dark brown contrast with each other.

The base of the sneakers is covered in light caramel leather hue, which can be seen accentuated on the mid-foot panels. The shade contrasts with suede overlays in a "Hemp" hue, which is placed on the toe boxes and ankle collars. Another shade of dark chocolate brown is added on the heel tabs and nubuck-infused vamp.

The darker tone is further accentuated on the sockliners, laces and rubber outsoles. A light caramel hue is added on the ribbed corduroy knit material tongues. Coconut milk hue is added on the swoosh logos, quarter panels and rubber midsoles. The sneaker is rumored to release in 2023 for a retail price of $130.

