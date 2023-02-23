Nike Air Force 1 Low "Timeless" sneakers: Price and everything we know so far

Nike's new version of Air Force 1 Low has recently been seen dressed in medium blue, black, and white. The shoe is a timeless model for the sneakerhead community, and this time, the Swoosh brand has implemented a color palate on the Low by reminiscing about Air Max 1.

The classic design of Nike's shoes from the '80s and '90s has its charms with some flaws. The Swoosh label, on the other hand, has managed to design steps so attractive that they remain popular even after three decades. Unfortunately, their recent attempts at design haven't been as successful as their classics.

Considering this fact, the brand has decided to bring back its retro business for sneakers, which is the secret to their success. With AF1's 40th anniversary just over and Air Max 1's 35th anniversary currently underway, the timing of this release couldn't be better. The new model will be available in men's sizes at a price of $130.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Timeless" sneakers will be available exclusively in men's sizes

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Timeless" draws attention to the lasting influence of these now-vintage designs. Despite maintaining a conventional upper and midsole, Nike adds a unique colorblocking detail to the heel, reminiscent of the Air Max 1's quarter panel, and an asymmetrical white and black outsole that resembles the original '87 model.

Not only are the patterns and color implementation similar to the retro version of the sneakers, but many other parts are similar as well. Moreover, the components reveal a narrative, with a sports mesh foundation and suede synthetic that perfectly matches the Air Max 1.

Air Force 1 Low has several variations based on different style preferences and design choices. Additionally, Nike AF1 has been refined throughout the years to meet the needs of a wide range of customers who appreciate the shoe's technical, esthetic, and practical qualities. In fact, celebrities who want to keep it casual in jeans typically choose the AF1 Low models.

The footwear brand's popularity is as high as it has ever been, and one possible explanation for this is the AF1 Low, which is able to cross over into other cultural contexts. Anyone can pull them off with any article of clothing, from jeans to shorts to pants and socks, regardless of whether they are black, white, or any other color.

In 1983, Air Force 1 Low first came into the market. Discussing the same, GOAT said:

"By 1982, the first Nike Air Force 1 was available for purchase, arriving as a mid-top with an ankle strap and as a low-top a year later. Beyond being the first basketball shoe to feature Air cushioning, the Air Force 1 was notable for details like an outsole tread with a signature ring design, signifying an intended pivot-point for basketball players."

GOAT further added:

"The perforated toe box was another of the shoe’s most recognizable details as was the cup-sole design, a dramatic departure from vulcanized-rubber shoes like the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star."

This classic shoe's timeless design and comfort make it the perfect choice for any occasion. With its unique combination of style, comfort, and durability, the sneaker model is sure to be a staple in the wardrobe for years to come.

