Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Action Green" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike recently gave its classic Air Force 1 silhouette a fantastic 2022 as it lavishly celebrated the 40th anniversary of the sneaker model. The label released multiple makeovers, including collaborative makeovers, GRs, and PEs. The collaborations were especially what made the 40th anniversary of the sneaker model even more hyped.

Now, after releasing a myriad of makeovers with labels such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and more, the label is continuing the trend by revealing new makeovers on a weekly basis in 2023. The latest makeover to be revealed by the swoosh label is "White Action Green."

An official release date for the Air Force 1 "White Action Green" hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Summer 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Action Green" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Action Green" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike debuted its iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model as a basketball silhouette in 1982. Over the past four decades, the swoosh label has given the Bruce Kilgore-designed sneakers hundreds of makeovers. Since its launch, the silhouette has been a desired pair for both collaborative partners and sneakerheads alike. The official site of the swoosh label introduces the Air Force 1 sneaker model,

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The swoosh label further gives an idea of the sneaker model's dominance in the streetwear scene,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied."

The sneaker model originally debuted as a basketball shoe, and is now a huge part of the streetwear and lifestyle sub-categories. The sneaker model's triple white colorway is one of the most famous sneakers in the streetwear scene and is kept in a continuous rotation for both the swoosh label and wardrobe.

The sneaker model has been given multiple iterations, including high-top, mid-top, low-top, platform, Command Force, and more. The Air Force 1 sneaker model is now once again coming in a sleek and clean look with the latest Air Force 1 Low "White Action Green" colorway.

The sneakers' colorway is designed with warm weather in mind. The latest colorway, which will be exclusively available in women's sizes, continues with the triple white AF1 look, but with a dash of vibrant color. The upper of the sneaker is constructed out of leather material.

Most of the sneakers are clad in a clean white hue with the punch of action green added over multiple details such as lace dubraes, heel tabs, and tongue tags. Neon green is also added over the swoosh logos on both the lateral and medial profiles.

One can avail the Air Force 1 White Action Green sneakers via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Summer 2023 for $110.

