Nike Air Force 1 Low “Classics” shoe: Price and more details explored 

Without the Nike Air Force 1 Low, comprehending hip-hop is challenging. Over the years, Swoosh has honored the musical genre and culture with distinctive design and marketing initiatives. The "50 Years of Hip-Hop" line was recently launched. The White/Smoke Gray-Beach color scheme covers the entire sneaker.

In the summer of 2023, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Classics" design is anticipated to be released. Given that the shoes are expected to cost $140, according to Sole Retriever, sneakerheads wouldn't want to pass up this chance. They will be sold by Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few exclusive selling partners, both online and offline. Fans can purchase them in men’s sizing options.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Classics” shoe is adorned with glittery swooshes to celebrate 50 years of Hip-hop

A detailed look at the arriving Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a timeless silhouette that turned 40 in 2022. As a result, there have been numerous iterations of both the original model and other iterations, such as the "Anniversary" edition. The "Classic" variant of the AF1 Low with a crisp "White Smoke Gray" color palette featuring aged embellishments will be released in 2023, drawing inspiration from the retro esthetic that has recently swept over the fashion world.

The following product information for the sneaker can be found on the Swoosh brand's online platform:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the tongue flaps and their branding tags (Image via Nike)

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Tumbled white leather makes up the majority of the tops, and smoke gray accents offer contrast to the color scheme. The perforated toe box and tonal stitching accents, which are typical AF1 features, are nevertheless prominent, and the newly added golden hangtag features what appears to be a microphone.

The "Nike" brand tag above features a retro-style structure in a smoke gray tint, and is linked to a white lace set that runs up the tongue flap in an identical white color.

The microphone hangtags are added to the shoe as a salute to the timeless hip-hop culture (Image via Nike)

The foam insole features a "Nike AF1 Classic" emblem and continues to smoke a gray color palette, while the heel tab and Swoosh on the mid-foot give a distressed, smoky gray revamp.

The AF1 midsole and the gray rubber outer sole unit, which has seen the best times, complete the overall look.

Watch for the release of the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Classics" model later this year. Shoppers and sellers interested in receiving timely updates about the launch details and other information should subscribe to the label's website or the SNRKS app.

