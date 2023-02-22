Nike Air Force 1 High "White Black Bright Crimson" shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Nike Air Force 1 High shoe design is getting yet another modern installment from the Oregon-based sportswear giant. A white/black-bright crimson color scheme will cover the entirety of this high-top colorway. It is much more esthetically pleasing due to its highly sought-after black and white makeup with striking hits of red all over.

The "White Black Brilliant Crimson" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 High is anticipated to be released in the summer of 2023. Sneakerheads wouldn't want to forego this opportunity since the pair is anticipated to come in both men's and grade school sizes.

The latter variant costs $105 for each pair, compared to the former's $135 pricing. You can find these shoes on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few select online and offline retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 High "White Black Bright Crimson" sneakers will be offered in men’s and grade school sizes

A detailed view of the upcoming high-top sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

After taking our first peek at the Nike Air Force 1 High "White Black Bright Crimson," it appears that the Beaverton brand is returning to its roots with the AF1 High after bringing out special versions like the "Christmas," "Classic," and "Moving Company" earlier in the year. Although it can appear straightforward at first, it has many appealing qualities that you do not want to lose.

The website for the Swoosh brand contains the shoe's official product description:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the tongue flaps of the shoes that are adorned with striking red hits (Image via Nike)

The description continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Bright Crimson Swooshes found their way to the toe area and the Velcro strap for just a pop of contrast that will catch people's attention. The shoe comes in a complete white leather construct that is warm and welcoming.

More Swoosh can be seen in the medials and laterals, which are both black and contrasted with red, orange, and yellow lightning bolts everywhere.

A closer look at the heel areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

All of this is atop a clean air midsole that is as comfortable as they come, and the tongue patch also features a comparable pattern with a "Nike" emblem that refers to iconic rock bands.

Watch out for the most recent Nike Air Force 1 High in the "White Black Brilliant Crimson" sneakers. Individuals and businesses interested in timely updates regarding the debut date and other pertinent details regarding the next pair may sign up on the label's website or the SNRKS app.

