Nike Air Force 1 Low “Independence Day” (2023) shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Nike Air Force 1 celebrated its 40th birthday in 2022, and to mark the occasion, the Swoosh brand revealed a number of new hues of the legendary design. More colors are expected to be rolled out this year, and the company has no plans to slow down. In 2023, Independence Day will be observed with a new colorway of the Air Force 1 Low. The shoe will be wrapped up in a White/University Red-Deep Royal color palette.

Known as the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Independence Day" pair, this upcoming colorway is expected to go on sale sometime during the fall of 2023, despite the firm keeping most of the launch details a secret. The SNKRS app, Nike's website, and a few additional online and offline retailers will sell these sneakers. They are anticipated to be sold for $110 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Independence Day” themed variant arrives in patriotic American palette

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore, a truly gifted designer of the Swoosh firm, first introduced the Air Force 1 style in 1982. A few well-known GRs and companies have adopted the shoe design, notably in the preceding year.

Billie Eilish, Louis Vuitton, and others from the entertainment industry helped the sneaker manufacturer celebrate its 40th birthday in style. Due to its well-known clean and elegant qualities, streetwear lovers have grown to rely on footwear as an essential part of their wardrobe. The ongoing year will see more themed Nike Air Force 1 colorways, with one of them recently surfacing online.

Over the years, Nike has released a number of sneakers with American themes in a variety of silhouettes to commemorate America's independence from Great Britain. One design you typically see each year is Air Force 1. The Swoosh's design team will release a brand new AF1 Low "Independence Day" edition in line with tradition, just in time for the summer break.

Take a closer look at the toe areas (Image via Nike)

The following was highlighted on the Swoosh website as the background to the silhouette:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further reads,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Independence Day version for 2023 comes in the typical red, white, and blue hues of white, university red, and deep royal. Royal blue toppings are combined with white underlays, eyelets, and tongue on an all-leather top.

Here's a look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh insignia are embellished in a vivid red on the insoles, tongue tag, rear heel tab, as well as the sides of the shoes. To complete the look of the shoe, a solid rubber outer sole unit in royal blue sits atop a crisp, white midsole.

The "Independence Day" Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker will soon be available. Keep an eye on the brand's web page or the SNRKS app if you want timely alerts regarding launch dates as well as other information.

