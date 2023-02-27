5 best Nike Air Jordan the first-time buyers

One of the most popular shoelines introduced by Nike was Air Jordan, which has been almost every sneakerhead's choice for 37 years. The collaboration by the Swoosh brand and verteran basketball player Michael Jordan came to fruition with MJ's exclusive Air Jordan. Apart from, Nike's slick appearance, distinctive shape, and stunning logo of a leaping Michael Jordan—the source of the entire aura—attracted millions of eyes.

For many sneakerheads, the introduction of the Nike Air Jordans can be overwhelming, considering the variety of options and rotations that keep on releasing. Moreover, it can be challenging for new buyers to decide which Air Jordans to invest in according to their preferences. This listicle features five of the top Nike Air Jordans that first-time buyers might like.

The Air Jordan 1 Obsidian UNC and four other Nike Air Jordans for first-time buyers

1) Air Jordan 1 Obsidian UNC

Michael Knight @mikekniight



Air Jordan 1 “UNC Obsidian”



This has to be one of the top non OG colorways for the AJ1s if you ask me. Show me your top contenders.



#snkrsliveheatingup #wearyourkicks #35Air Jordan 1 “UNC Obsidian”This has to be one of the top non OG colorways for the AJ1s if you ask me. Show me your top contenders. #35Air Jordan 1 “UNC Obsidian”This has to be one of the top non OG colorways for the AJ1s if you ask me. Show me your top contenders. #snkrsliveheatingup #wearyourkicks https://t.co/Yd35pvTKFX

The AJ 1 has been a cultural icon since its debut in 1985, bridging the gap between the court and the streets. With this launch, Jordan Brand continues to add a fresh perspective to this classic silhouette.

These shoes are a well-liked first purchase for several reasons, including the fact that it was Jordan's first signature shoe and can be paired with any outfit. In addition, its sleek design makes it easy to pair with the skinny pants. The 2019 AJ 1 Obsidian UNC release is one of those colorways that honors Michael Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

Other AJ 1s, as well as 3s, 4s, 11s, also feature the light blue color, but this version chooses more obsidian and sail hues to stand out from the crowd. In addition, this shoe is a good choice for daily use as it combines tumbled and smooth leather, naturally becoming more comfortable with each wear.

The AJ 1 Obsidian UNC is available for varying prices at the official Nike stores and other retail sites.

2) Air Jordan 3 Black Cement

If someone is a first time AJ purchaser, they can start their shoe collection by buying the original colorways of that specific silhouette that the GOAT wore at one point. Michael Jordan wore the AJ 3 Black Cement during some of his most memorable performances, including his 1988 NBA All-Star MVP win. The sneaker has undergone numerous retro iterations since its debut, with this 2018 version being the most recent.

Moreover, because it is the only nearly flawless remake of the '88 original, this version is regarded as an excellent investment for collectors and wearers. The distinctive design of the Jordan 3 combines functionality with abundant elements to create a versatile and fashionable sneaker. It features the Nike Air symbol on the heel (an essential detail on many Jordan silhouettes as it nods to its original building), black tumbled leather, and a signature Elephant print.

The AJ 3 Black Cement is available for varying prices at select and official Nike retail sites.

3) Air Jordan 1 Court Purple

Jordan 1s are always a good bet. On the other hand, the AJ 1 High Court Purple is the shoe to choose from if an individual wants something with a little extra zing. The shoe features tumbled leather uppers all over, just like the AJ1 Obsidians. However, its standout feature is the Court Purple metallic accents on the Nike collar and iconic Wings logo.

The original 1985 AJ 1 Metallic pack, which included a Court Purple colorway, served as the model for this metallic addition. For first-time buyers, the fact that the shoe is an AJ 1 and comes in its original colorway checks all the boxes and points them in the right direction.

The shoe is available at select retail sites and the official Nike site at varying prices.

4) Air Jordan 4 White Oreo

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply



🗓️ July 3rd, 2021



📸 jaythesneakerguy IG Air Jordan 4 'White Oreo'🗓️ July 3rd, 2021📸 jaythesneakerguy IG Air Jordan 4 'White Oreo' 👟🗓️ July 3rd, 2021📸 jaythesneakerguy IG https://t.co/OwSnE7kAnW

The Air Jordan 4 White Oreo may be the best shoe if someone is looking for a Jordan shoe that was recently released. The AJ 4 has a long history as a silhouette in basketball and sneaker culture. For example, it was worn in the 1989 NBA Playoffs when Michael made the game-winning shot against Craig Eloh and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The AJ 4 White Oreo sports white tumbled leather uppers with red accents, cement grey, and black speckled accents. This style first gained popularity in the silhouette's original White Cement Colourway. However, for a first-time Jordan buyer, this shoe's silhouette and design are enough to give the impression that an individual has been collecting Jordans for a while.

The sneakers can be purchased for $200 at the official Nike stores and other retail sites.

5) Air Jordan 1 Chicago

ET Special Cloth @EtSpecialcloth Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Chicago Red White going at K64,000. Size 6.5UK 40.5EUR 25.5CM Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Chicago Red White going at K64,000. Size 6.5UK 40.5EUR 25.5CM https://t.co/K5JXwwqFN4

The first colourway of the AJ 1 Chicago marked the beginning of Jordan's collaboration with Nike. The sneaker and colorway is a combination that has not only withstood trend lines but is still at the center of new trends every year.

The AJ 1 Chicago is becoming more and more sought-after. This is due to its immediate association with nostalgia and Michael's significant influence on the association as sneakerheads are leaning more towards vintage and retro designs.

These shoes can be bought for $180 at select retailers and the official Nike stores.

