When will the Nike Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" sneakers be released?

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike has successfully shone a spotlight on the Air Jordan 2 silhouette in 2022. Once a rare release, this year gave Air Jordan2 its moment of fame after its release in 1986. The silhouette was included in a number of GR products and was instrumental in the label's fruitful partnerships with Maison Chateau Rogue, J Balvin, Two 18, and Nina Chanel Abney.

"Chicago" is the newest upgrade to the Jordan label's second signature shoe. Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" sneakers will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 30, 2022.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" sneakers that pay homage to Michael Jordan's basketball team

Air Jordan 2 silhouette was released by the swoosh label in 1986. Its launch marked a new era in the sneaker world due to its innovative, sophisticated, and luxe design. Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore, two legendary designers, created the silhouette and laid the groundwork for a successful and long-running footwear empire.

Having been relegated to the background for decades, Air Jordan 2 finally received the respect it deserved in 2022 when the Jumpman brand released a special collection honoring the shoe.

Before the end of the year, the Jordan brand will release another classic colorway of Air Jordan 2 Chicago to commemorate the silhouette's 35th anniversary. The upper of the shoe is made of smooth leather, staying true to the original design.

The label has revisited all of the design details from Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore's original design with the release of these sneakers in a "Chicago" colorway. After releasing a "Chicago" colorway of the AJ2 in 2004, this is the shoe label's return to the retro style.

The upper is given an angelic appearance with white smooth leather top layers on the mudguards, toe boxes, collars, and quarter panels. The sneakers' overlays, which are white leather with a distinct scaly pattern, also follow the monochromatic pattern.

These shoes are decorated with a Bulls logo as a further tribute to Michael Jordan's most famous basketball team affiliation with Chicago Bulls.

Red, the most prominent hue in Chicago, is introduced in little doses all over the sneakers. It is used to fill in the winged basketball emblem on the tongue, the mold on the back, and the Nike branding, next to the mold.

Minor adjustments have been made to the original design, mostly to the collar and tongue height, however, the original design has been retained. These shoes' black accents come from the black rubber midsoles, black internal liners, and simple cotton laces. The look is completed by three-tone rubber soles.

The pair are rumored to be released via Nike SNKRS on December 30, 2022, in women's sizes for $200.

