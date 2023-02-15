5 most expensive Air Jordan 4 sneakers of all time

Tinker Hatfield created the iconic Air Jordan 4 basketball shoe, which Nike introduced in 1989. It immediately rose to prominence and earned a place among the most cherished and sought-after sneakers.

Air Jordan 4 was built for performance. The shoe boasts a firm rubber sole for durability and traction on the court, as well as a padded collar and tongue for enhanced comfort. Basketball players will appreciate it because of the air cushioning device in the sole, which helps absorb shock.

Celebrity endorsements have been crucial to the success of Air Jordan 4. The fact that Michael Jordan, who was already well-known owing to his accomplishments on the basketball court, wore the Air Jordan IV while playing for the Chicago Bulls contributed to the shoe's increased popularity.

However, just like other Air Jordan sneakers, the Air Jordan 4 silhouettes can be pricier too. Moreover, some Air Jordan 4 sneakers' retail prices go off the charts due to many exclusive factors.

The OVO x Air Jordan 4 ‘Splatter’ and four other Air Jordan 4 of all time

1) Air Jordan 4 x F&F Travis

Travis Scott has produced some of the most costly collaboration songs in recent years. These shoes became popular in 2019 and were given as a gift to the rapper's close friends after the publication of his joint album, Cactus Jack.

It is not a revelation that the cost of this purple F&F Air Jordan IV has increased to more than $30,000 due to its rare edition. A huge demand for Travis' linkups and the scarcity of the shoes' specific style add to the price of these sneakers.

2) Mark Wahlberg x Air Jordan 4 ‘Wahlburgers’

Complex Sneakers @ComplexSneakers P.J. Tucker about to play in @MarkWahlberg’s Wahlburgers x Air Jordan 4 collab. They sell for about $20,000 P.J. Tucker about to play in @MarkWahlberg’s Wahlburgers x Air Jordan 4 collab. They sell for about $20,000 👀 https://t.co/iu7pkOd7Gc

The Wahlburgers fast-casual burger joint, which Mark co-owns with his brothers Donnie and Paul, is the precise design influence for this custom's Jordan 4 Thunder base shoe.

If you already own a pair of Air Jordan IV "Wahlburgers," you are probably aware of their high price. Mark Wahlberg broke out a pair of AJ4s to celebrate the launch of his Wahlburgers restaurant at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Mark and the Entertainment Industry Foundation jointly produced a pair in 2018, with the proceeds going to individuals impacted by the California wildfires. Given that there are only 30 pairs in existence, it makes sense why these are so expensive. The price of these Air Jordan IV sneakers has reached up to $100,000 due to their exclusivity.

3) Air Jordan 4 x Eminem x Carhartt

This is the authentic three-way that sneaker enthusiasts long for! Few people have ever seen pairs of the Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan IV, making them a true unicorn. Only a few numbers were explicitly manufactured for Slim Shady's friends and family when they first debuted in 2015.

A total of ten extra pairs of the Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan IV "Black Chrome" were auctioned off for charitable purposes on eBay after being donated to the rapper's friends and family in 2015.

The highly sought-after sneaker has a semi-translucent rubber outsole, a black leather lining, and a black canvas upper with chrome eyelets. The heel panels are decorated with a hockey mask and an 'E' in reverse.

Ten more pairs were put up for auction on eBay after the F&F gifting, with some selling for close to $20,000. These days, the secondary market only has asking prices in the upper five figures. This exclusive legendary collaborative Air Jordan IV retails for more than $20,000.

4) UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks bit.ly/3ugtBZ6 UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4 Rumored for This Year UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4 Rumored for This Year 😲 bit.ly/3ugtBZ6 https://t.co/MFgbWBV1z6

Featuring lovely olive green suede uppers, a white midsole, and black accents, Jordan Brand released Air Jordan IVs in a unique collaboration with the hip-hop clothing retailer Undefeated (UNDFTD).

In these shoes, the typical Air Jordan has been replaced on the inside of the tongue with "UNDEFEATED," which is positioned upside down. The laces and interior lining have a great orange color that matches the Jumpman emblem on the tongue. Notably, the "Jordan Rare Air" logo is visible when the velcro patch on the tongue is removed.

Only 72 pairs of the exclusive UNDFTD sneakers zippered bag were made available. Numerous pairs were also given as gifts to the retailer's friends and relatives. It is no surprise that shoes sell for more than $50,000, considering how highly sought-after these sneakers are.

5) OVO x Air Jordan 4 ‘Splatter’

SNKRS BLOCK @snkrsblock OVO x Air Jordan 4 “Splatter”🦉

Release Date: February 2020 OVO x Air Jordan 4 “Splatter”🦉Release Date: February 2020 https://t.co/4YEUONmM5Y

Drake changed his sneaker brand allegiances and is now associated with the German sportswear company Adidas. As a result, he has left behind several Air Jordan Retro PEs that are unlikely ever to be released.

This Air Jordan IV variant of the iconic "Bred" colorway featuring Nike Air on the heel, paint splatter detail on the midsole and heel, and a few minor deviations from the original, is one of Drizzy's most enduring specialties.

When Drake flaunted the OVO x Air Jordan IV "Splatter" in 2017, he revived the 1989 Air Jordan IV "Splatter" colorway concept that had been forgotten. This group's works was likewise never published. Since then, Drake's size 11 sample pair has been circulating. It reappeared in a Sotheby's sale in 2020, and the final price of the sneaker was an astounding $32,760.

These are the top five most popular and expensive Air Jordan 4. Let us know in the comment section which one you liked the most.

