Nike Air Force 1 Low "Paisley Pastel" sneakers: Everything we know so far

This spring, Nike will introduce another beautiful Air Force 1 Low model dressed in a Paisley Pastel colorway. It features a white leather top with tie-dye pastel paisley patterns applied to the canvas overlays. These prints evoke the feeling of spring.

Apart from the first looks of the shoe, no other details have been released officially as of yet. Paisley Pastel Air Force 1 Low is expected to be available on the SNKR’s app, Nike’s official site, and other selected global retailers in Spring 2023.

Nike AF1 Low will now arrive in the market in the beautiful "Paisley Pastel" colorway

Different profiles of Nike Air Force 1 Low "Paisley Pastel" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Force 1 Low sneakers have been popular since their initial release in 1982 and have a significant following. These are some of the most adored models of the Air Force by sneakerheads. Now, it will be revealed in pretty "Paisley Pastel" overlays.

The classic appearance is rapidly thrown off by canvas overlays of the paisley design in pastel colors of orange, purple and green. The base is made of white leather. The white panels have a swoosh emblem, while the insoles and the back of the heel include an embroidered Nike Air logo. Moreover, the tongue and Nike laces feature silver hardware for more detail. A white midsole and a tan outsole provide a crisp foundation for the shoe, which is complete with a set of white laces.

The Air Force 1 Low has a timeless and classic design that has remained popular for over 30 years. The sleek and simple silhouette, with its signature Swoosh logo and perforated toe box, gives the shoe a clean and versatile look that can be worn in a variety of outfits.

These sneakers are known for their comfort, thanks to their cushioned sole and supportive structure. The shoes are also available in a range of materials, including leather and canvas, that can provide different levels of breathability and flexibility.

The sneakers have a rich history, having originally been designed in 1982 as a basketball shoe. The shoe's association with basketball and hip-hop culture has helped cement its status as an icon in sneaker history. Many sneakerheads collect Air Force 1 Low shoes as part of their larger collection, often seeking out limited edition releases or rare colorways.

Air Force 1 sneakers, including the Low and High versions, have been in high demand for several decades. These shoes are popular among a diverse range of consumers, from sneakerheads and athletes to fashion enthusiasts and casual wearers. The shoes have become an icon in sneaker culture, with various celebrities and influencers seen wearing them on and off the court.

Additionally, Nike has continued to release new colorways and collaborations, often in limited quantities, that create excitement and anticipation among fans. The enduring popularity of the Air Force 1 shoe demonstrates their staying power and the ability to remain relevant in a constantly evolving fashion landscape.

Air Force 1 Low sneakers have a combination of design, comfort, history, and collectibility, making them popular among sneakerheads and casual sneaker wearers alike. The shoes will soon be available in the "Paisley Pastel" colorway, a which will be a perfect match for Spring 2023.

