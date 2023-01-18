Nike Air Force 1 Low Metallic Silver sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius, is launching a brand new makeover - Metallic Silver - of its classic silhouette, Air Force 1. The swoosh label grandly and lavishly celebrated the 40th anniversary of the silhouette throughout 2022 as it marked multiple high-end collaborations and several GRs.

The Air Force 1 silhouette saw collaborative makeovers with grand names such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Billie Eilish, and more. With the arrival of the new year (2023), the anniversary has now come to an end, but the label continues to reveal multiple makeovers of the beloved silhouette.

The latest to appear is upon a low-top iteration, exclusively in women's sizes. The Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Silver" hasn't received an official release date yet, but according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the summer of 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Silver" women-exclusive sneakers, featuring white, silver, and clear hues

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Metallic Silver women-exclusive sneakers feature white, silver, and clear hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

Debuted back in 1982 as a basketball silhouette, the Air Force 1 was designed by the legendary swoosh label's veteran Bruce Kilgore. The silhouette soon became popular for its clean esthetic and minimalist look.

Ever since its launch, the silhouette has been appreciated by sneakerheads and hence, the swoosh label has redesigned it in a myriad of makeovers and colorways. The sneakers are introduced on the official website as follows:

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The sneaker model has also been the subject of multiple high-end collaborations over the year. The model was specially appreciated during 2022, which marked its 40th anniversary and released the most expensive Air Force 1 yet in collaboration with Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh.

Commenting upon the sneaker's importance, Nike's official site reads:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The swoosh label has reiterated the Air Force 1 model in multiple forms, including low-top, high-top, mid-top, platform, and boots, the former of which is one of the most frequently appearing silhouettes set to arrive in the first half of 2023, the most recent among them being the Metallic silver makeover.

The icy blue outsole (Image via Nike)

The sneakers come clad in a White/Metallic Silver/Black/Clear color scheme. The base of the sneakers comes constructed out of leather material, which is covered in a white hue alongside the profile swooshes.

A chrome touch has been added over the lacing system and a metallic finish has been added to the tongue and heel branding. A brushed steel effect is applied over the Air midsoles and the look is finished with icy blue rubber outsoles.

The sneaker is rumored to drop for $120 exclusively in women's sizes in summer 2023 via Nike and SNKRS.

