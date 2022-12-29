Kylie Jenner sneakers collection: 5 best shoes the TV personality owns

Kylie Jenner is an American TV personality, businesswoman, and socialite. The media personality is currently the third-most followed person on the Instagram platform and was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes at the age of 21.

She gained most of her fan following by starring in the E! reality television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. The main reason for her commercial success is that she is the owner and founder of the cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics and has also collaborated with supermodel sister Kendall to launch a clothing line named Kendall & Kylie.

When one is a renowned personality like Kylie Jenner, the star's fashion sense is constantly put under the microscope. From various media outlets to fans, all look forward to the special-edition items owned by the star. Footwear is a critical part of the fashion sense, and Kylie Jenner is a known sneakerhead.

She has often been spotted in rare Nike pairs, so Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best sneakers owned by Kylie Jenner.

Top five sneakers owned by Kylie Jenner

1) Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1 High

The high-end fashion line Dior collaborated with Michael Jordan's eponymous label in 2020 to launch a limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High sneaker. The sneakers were released for a limited amount of 8500 units. The silhouettes came constructed out of Dior's premium leather materials and clad in a "Sail / Wolf Gray / Photon Dust / White" color scheme.

The limited number of produced items made the silhouette much more desirable for the sneakerheads. Each shoe comes numbered from 1 to 8500 and features co-branding details. The sneakers were released via the official e-commerce site of Dior and SNKRS on June 25, 2020.

2) Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 "Reverse Mocha"

Travis Scott has been in an on/off relationship with Kylie Jenner for the past few years, and they even have two beautiful children together. Thus, Kylie Jenner was among the first few to receive the sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 "Reverse Mocha" sneakers became the biggest hit in the sneaker world in 2022.

The low-top AJ1s were launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on July 21, 2022, at $150. Currently, they are valued at around $1200 on reseller sites such as StockX. The silhouette comes clad in a "Sail / University Red / Ridgerock" color scheme and features red branding details.

3) Stussy x Nike SB Dunk Low Cherry

The iconic streetwear brand Stussy collaborated with the Swoosh label in 2005 to release a "Cherry" makeover upon the SB Dunk Low silhouette. The silhouette came clad in a "Shy Pink / Vanilla" color scheme, designed by Robbie Jeffers and inspired by the Neapolitan ice cream cone.

The silhouette was released on the official e-commerce site of Stussy, Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on July 1, 2005, at a retail price of $150. The shoes are currently resold for $3000 at sites such as StockX.

4) Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Sail"

Off-White, founded by Virgil Abloh, is a frequent collaborator of the Jordan brand and the swoosh label. The dynamic duo collaborated in 2020 to release a "Sail" makeover on Air Jordan 4 sneakers. The silhouette's makeover was designed by Virgil Abloh and came clad in a "Sail / Muslin / White / Black" color scheme.

The women's silhouette was released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on July 25, 2020, at a retail price of $200. The pair currently resells at $1700.

5) Nike SB Dunk Low x Travis Scott Regular Box

Travis Scott is one of the most influential rappers of current times and he has collaborated with the Swoosh label multiple times to release makeovers upon many silhouettes. The SB Dunk Low silhouette mentioned above comes clad in a 'Black / Parachute Beige / Petra Brown' color scheme.

The silhouette is one of the most iconic colorways in the SB Dunk Low silhouette and features multiple co-branded details. The shoe colorway is known as "Regular Box" and was released via the official e-commerce site of SNKRS and select retailers on February 29, 2020, for a retail price of $150. The shoe currently sits at a $1700 reseller price.

Kylie Jenner is known to hold multiple sneakers, all of which are iconic and have high resale value prices in the sneaker sphere.

