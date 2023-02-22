Givenchy TK-MX sneaker pack: Price and more details explored 

The France-based luxury fashion label, Givenchy, introduced its stylish sneaker design dubbed TK-MX. Innovative sneaker designs with chunky sole units will be offered in multiple color schemes.

The fashion brand recently launched the all-new Givenchy TK-MX sneakers. All colorways of these shoes are currently available for purchase at Givenchy's online and offline stores and a few of its affiliated retail merchants. The retail price tag of each pair is $925. Interested shoppers can buy them in men’s sizes.

The women’s sizes of the sneaker are expected to drop sometime in March.

Givenchy TK-MX sneakers are offered in six different color schemes.

Here's a closer look at the metallic silver and volt colorway (Image via Instagram/@givenchy)

Matthew M. Williams maintains creativity and futuristic sensibilities at the center of his design ideas. The TK-MX silhouette, his most recent shoe design, was first shown in the previous year.

This shoe carries a narrow and slim build, so when you compare it to the TK-360 from a shape standpoint, you can definitely find parallels.

The design, however, has distinctive qualities that enable it to stand alone as a statement. The TK-MX's heel, which was designed with a bulbous sphere structure reminiscent of the Adidas Y-3 IDOSO BOOST, is its most striking feature.

The label's new TK-MX shoe for men has been formally unveiled after so many early looks. The model, created by Design Director Matthew M. Williams, was initially shown during the fashion brand's SS23 runway show during Paris Fashion Week and will be included in the French luxury fashion house's Spring/Summer 2023 selections.

The description of these style sneakers on the fashion label’s website says,

“TK-MX styles were first unveiled on the Summer 2023 runway, bringing a fresh twist to the vision Creative Director Matthew M. Williams has established for the House. Inspired by the shape of the TK-360, the new TK-MX incorporates visual cues from the world of running. A bold shape and distinctive lines are enhanced with lightweight technical materials such as mesh and synthetic leather with reflective highlights.”

Here's a detailed view of the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@givenchy)

The design of the shoe is further highlighted as,

“Special finishes give the shoes a dynamic feel: high-frequency textures, print and rubber accents supercharge the upper, while mesh-like motifs give the tread a unique footprint. As a last touch, a printed 4G logo and "bubble" accents with Givenchy lettering complete this high-energy style.”

The TK-MX is a reinvented model based on the TK-360 silhouette and is motivated by the world of running. The bold shoe has angular forms accentuated by lightweight technical materials like mesh and synthetic leather with reflective accents.

High-frequency textures, prints, rubber components, and mesh-like motifs provide additional detailing that creates a distinct tread footprint. A printed 4G logo and "bubble" accent with Givenchy lettering complete the TK-look.

The "Pristine White" and "Sleek Black" colors of the SS23 TK-MX shoe are making their debut, alongside more daring color combinations like the "Ultraviolet/Silvery," "Green/Silvery," "Yellow/Black," and Brown/Pink variations.

Don’t miss out on the newly released TK-MX sneakers that are easily accessible from the brand’s e-commerce store. You can sign up on the luxe label's website for quick updates on future releases, sneakers, and apparel.

