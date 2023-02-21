Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Cangrejeros De Santurce" shoes: Everything we know so far 

Bad Bunny has released a brand-new rendition of the vintage Forum Buckle Low silhouette as part of his ongoing partnership with Adidas. The dynamic duo will unveil the "Cangrejeros De Santurce" Forum shoes, which are offered in a Cream White/Bright Red/Night Sky color combination.

Although the official launch date of the shoe is kept under cover by the German manufacturer, it's are anticipated to be sold at online as well as offline locations of Adidas and its associated retail chains.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Cangrejeros De Santurce" shoes feature white base and multicolored accents all over

Take a closer look at the upcoming Forum Buckle Low shoes (Image via Adidas)

Bad Bunny is the stage name of Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, a 28-year-old Puerto Rican singer, rapper, actor, and songwriter. His recent partnerships with Adidas have helped him solidify his status as a fashion icon.

Since 2021, Bad Bunny and Adidas have collaborated successfully, ushering in some of the best joint releases to ever come from the Three Stripes. They have made several releases in the past few months, including the Powerphrase, Response CL, and Forum Low.

For the uninitiated, the shoe label recently suffered a severe cultural and commercial blow as a result of the dissolution of Kanye West and Adidas' alliance. One might expect the multifaceted Puerto Rican superstar to take the lead to fill the significant void left by Ye.

Take a look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Adidas)

The Forum Buckle Low has certainly raised the bar for collaborations. The upcoming pair will be white in color after a blue-tinted pair that debuted in 2022.

Adidas made a big appearance at All-Star Weekend and brought a lot of their forthcoming 2023 products to Salt Lake City. The German sportswear company provided a first glimpse at the upcoming Bad Bunny x Forum Buckle Low.

The shoe is influenced by the Puerto Rican basketball team, the Cangrejeros de Santurce.

Here's a closer look at the laterals of these sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Cangrejeros De Santurce," a kind of honorary member, honors the franchise with both its color palette as well as its designs.

Their emblem is prominently displayed on the exterior of the twin tongues, right behind the embroidered words "SANTRUCE" and "CANGREJEROS."

Other tributes include splashes of navy and orange as well as the years printed on the shoe's midsoles, the latter of which recalls the team's eight championships.

Take a look at the cushiony heel counters (Image via Adidas)

Fans can easily switch over to different styles with the additional lace sets that will be delivered with these collab shoes. A total of three sets of two-toned laces are expected to be offered with the package.

Keep an eye out for the new Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Cangrejeros De Santurce" shoes that will arrive anytime soon. For quick updates on this much-awaited shoe, you can sign up on the shoe label’s official web page.

