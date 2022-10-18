5 best Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 colorways of 2022

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has maintained a long-term successful collaboration with German sportswear giant Adidas since 2013. The two have often collaborated to bring unique and hyped silhouettes in the sneaker sphere such as the 500, 350 V2, Foam Runners, and many more.

Under the collaborative projects, the dynamic duo's most iconic creation to date has been the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2. The silhouette has been a success as every stock of the shoe sold out in a matter of hours.

The Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 debuted to the public in 2016 under the sixth collaborative project by Ye and the brand. Since then, it has maintained its reputation as the go-to sneaker for every sneakerhead.

The silhouette has only become popular and has seen several restocks and releases of new colorways throughout the year. This year too marked numerous releases and here are the five best colorways released by the duo.

Top 5 Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 colorways released in 2022, which one needs to look at immediately

1) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Bone

The Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Bone is an all-white colorway, reminiscent of the 2017-released triple white option. The sneakers' uppers are constructed out of primeknit material. The entire sneaker is clad in a white monochromatic hue.

The lateral side of the shoe as usual features a semi-translucent stripe, whereas the sole unit features a semi-translucent hue with the BOOST technology.

The shoe was released on March 21, 2022, and later restocked on June 20, 2022, and September 30, 2022, at a retail price of $230.

2) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Flax

Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Flax (Image via Adidas)

Following its debut over two years ago, the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 was restocked on September 30, 2022 at a retail price of $230. The upper are constructed out of primeknit material and features a pale yellowish-grey shade, that is closer to yellow than brown.

The side stripes and laces are covered in tonal hues, in various shades of flax. The sneakers feature a semi-translucent monofilament side stripe and elevated midsoles which feature the iconic BOOST cushioning.

3) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Onyx

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply



🗓️ June 20th, 2022



$230



📸 sole4real845 IG adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Onyx”🗓️ June 20th, 2022$230📸 sole4real845 IG adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Onyx” 👟 🗓️ June 20th, 2022💸 $230📸 sole4real845 IG https://t.co/CzLm4KTwEY

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Onyx is clad in a dark color scheme with an all-black makeover. The sneakers' uppers are constructed out of Primeknit material and were released alongside the Bone colorway on June 20, 2022.

This colorway is one of the more versatile offerings as it can be your everyday go-to sneaker and has black from the upper to the sole. The monochromatic hue is carried over the side stripe, laces, and pull-tabs.

4) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Dazzling Blue

Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Dazzling Blue (Image via Adidas)

The Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Dazzling Blue colorway was released on February 26, 2022, and was reminiscent of 2016's Black Friday pair.

The upper of the sneaker is constructed out of primeknit material clad in a black hue.The black is then contrasted with the Dazzling Blue hue, which features upon the iconic side stripe.

The distinctive side stripe features a "SPLY-250" lettering in a bold black font. The look is finished off with a full-length BOOST cushioning on the footbed.

5) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Zebra

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply



🗓️ April 9th, 2022



$220



site.supply/2MkeauK adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” 🦓🗓️ April 9th, 2022$220 adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” 🦓 👟🗓️ April 9th, 2022💸 $220📊 site.supply/2MkeauK https://t.co/CKDCUWUtuI

The Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Zebra was originally released in 2017 and has been restocked repeatedly throughout the years. The Zebra colorway was restocked on April 9, 2022, and was identical to its predecessors.

The colorway combines the hits of both Core White and Core Black hues. The two shades combine to create the striped animal design and add a bold red hue over the "SPLY-350" lettering.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 silhouette is the second version of the original Boost 350. The silhouette features a slightly higher cut, superimposed Primeknit upper consturtc, and most prominently a side stripe reading "SPLY-350".

The upper is paired with a BOOST sole unit and the silhouette has been released in a slew of interesting colorways in 2022. The pair releases on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes