Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Farewell Tour: Tickets, where to buy, price and more

American hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have announced their farewell tour as a five-man group. As per reports, the five-member group including Layzie, Krayzie, Wish, Flesh and Bizzy Bone will hit the road one last time as a group. The rappers will perform at Snoop Dogg’s High Hopes concert series, slated for November. It will be their last concert as a group of five. They will be supported by legendary rap artists including Ice Cube, Method Man & Redman, Warren G, Xzibit, Cypress Hill and Tha Dogg Pound.

The concert, which was announced back in August, will take place at Ontario’s Toyota Arena in Canada. It will be hosted by Cypress Hill's Dr. Greenthumb. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will continue to tour after the concert. However, they will not have Bizzy in the lineup and will perform as a quartet.

While the presale of the Snoop Dogg’s High Hopes festival or the Bone Thug-N-Harmony farewell concert was on August 24, general tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Tickets prices start from $49 and go up to $249. Tickets are also available through third-party websites like Ticketsmarter. Tickets on such websites for the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony farewell tour are available from $85 and will go over $250.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Farewell Tour 2022 Dates

SEP 27 -- Houston, TX -- House of Blues Houston

SEP 28 -- San Antonio, TX -- Aztec Theatre

SEP 29 -- Dallas, TX -- House of Blues Dallas

OCT 05 -- Fort Worth, TX -- Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

OCT 06 -- Austin, TX -- Emos Austin

OCT 15 -- Las Vegas, NV -- Orleans Arena

NOV 19 -- Ontario, CA -- Toyota Arena

NOV 26 -- Harrisburg, PA -- Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

DEC 10 -- Sacramento, CA -- Golden 1 Center

JAN 14 2023 -- Montclair, CA -- The Canyon - Montclair

Bizzy disses the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in his new album I’m Busy

Bizzy recently called out his group in the song Bizzy Get’s Busy from his new album I’m Busy. However, the artist later clarified that it was only for a promo.

The lyrics in Bizzy’s song go as follows:

“Why this music sound so sh*tty? Why the f**k is Bone Thugs doing a show without Bizzy?/Rest in peace to fam litty, n****s will shoot you in your city/Why the f**k is Bone Thugs doing a show without Bizzy? I’ll say it again, you should be able to say what if they really your friends.”

Bizzy later took to Instagram to explain that the song was only for a promo. He wrote:

“This one for the Bone Thug fans. I told y’all i got some surprises with this release. I’M BACK ON TOUR WITH BONE THUGS N HARMONY!!! Ya’ll gonna wanna see this! Last time for bb so lets do this sht BIG!!!!"

Further adding, he wrote:

“Its called the high hopes tour and i will be posting more dates very soon. Haven’t been on the road in a sec so this gonna be good! Big BIG!”

More about Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is an American hip hop group which was formed in 1991. It currently consists of rappers Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone. In 1993, the group was signed to Ruthless Records, when they debuted their EP Creepin on ah Come Up. It featured their hit single Thuggish Ruggish Bone. In 1995, they released their second album, E. 1999 Eternal, which had hits 1st of tha Month and East 1999. In 1997, their song Tha Crossroads, which was a a tribute to then-recently deceased Eazy-E, won a Grammy.

In 1997, the group released their third album, The Art of War, followed by 2000’s BTNH Resurrection and 2002’s Thug World Order. In 2006, they released Thug Stories independently, followed by a 2007 release Strength & Loyalty. In 2010 they formed their own record label BTNH Worldwide and released the album, Uni5: The World's Enemy. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is the only group that has worked with Tupac, the Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E, and Big Pun while they were all still alive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far