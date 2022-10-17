WWE Legend compares Kanye West to Hitler following controversial comments

Rapper Kanye West has been in the headlines recently for allegedly making antisemitic comments during an unaired part of his interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash reacted to his comments on Twitter, comparing the rapper to Adolf Hitler.

During the portions of the interview that were edited out, he mentioned the stereotype that Jewish people control the financial system. He also said that Black people were the true Jewish race, a belief often used to discriminate against non-black Jews. He added that Planned Parenthood was created to control the Jewish population.

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

In his tweet, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said that antisemitism was the "longest active hate in the history of mankind" and that it predated Christianity. He also shared a collage of Kanye West and Hitler, comparing the rapper to the German dictator, who is responsible for the horrifying Holocaust.

Kevin Nash's criticism comes after a host of controversial statements from Kanye West

Since the original video emerged, West has made several more controversial comments.

He said that he was "happy" to have crossed the line into antisemitism. This came after JPMorgan Chase cut ties with him for unspecified reasons.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”

However, more recently, during an appearance on Drink Champs, he hit back against the idea that he was being antisemitic. Once again, referring to the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the pop star said that he was a semite, so he could not be antisemitic.

He made this statement amidst other controversial statements where he said that the "Jewish people have owned the Black voice."

“We’re all semites, we’re Jews. So I can’t be anti-semite.”

With the situation still developing, this might not be the last fans will hear about Kanye West's controversial opinions regarding the topic.

