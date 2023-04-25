Met Gala: Angelina Jolie and 4 other popular celebs who have never attended the event

The Met Gala is a prestigious event that is organized to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Not everyone gets an invite to the gala. Celebrities included have to be relevant to society across their variety of contributions, be it in the field of acting or fashion. Over the years, celebrities at the Met Gala have served up the finest couture looks and created a significant buzz.

Whether it was Kylie Jenner’s pure purple bodycon Versace dress with a feather look in 2019 or Blake Lively’s on-carpet transformation in the Atelier Versace gown in 2022, the Met Gala has managed to stay relevant in the fashion world for a long time.

However, fashionistas all over the world will be surprised to learn that many celebrities have not yet attended the Met Gala. Whether it is due to a pandemic or an I-can’t-be-bothered attitude, celebs like Adele, Jennifer Anniston, and Britney Spears never attended the gala. Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief, overlooks the guest list with an iron fist.

Met Gala: Adele, Jennifer Anniston, and three other celebrities who never attended the prestigious event

1) Angelina Jolie

One of the most photographed women in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie, has never attended the Met Gala. Jolie is a prominent A-list celebrity with iconic movies to her name, like Maleficent, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and Mr and Mrs Smith. So far, she has one Academy Award and three Golden Globes to her name. She has also been one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood multiple times during her career.

Besides her contributions to Hollywood, Jolie is also known for her humanitarian work. Her work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has received global praise. She was also the ambassador to the UNHCR at one point.

Many fans were surprised when they never saw Angelina Jolie on the Met Gala carpet. However, according to rumors, she is not into flashy events. She has never been to the Met. Fun fact, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, has also never been to the Met.

2) Adele

Adele has been one of the most influential figures of recent times. While the Rolling in the Deep star is not busy winning Grammys, she is sparking a meme fest online with her hilarious live sessions on social media. She has sold 170 million records worldwide, including 70 million in album sales and 100 million in singles sales. She even has an Academy Award to her name for Skyfall.

So it is a no-brainer how hugely popular the singer is. However, her not attending the Met Gala has a hilarious story behind it. Adele apparently snubbed the Met to get a burger from the popular burger joint In’N’Out. One fan posted on Twitter,

“Everyone is at the Met Gala, Adele is at In-N-Out burger.”

And many responded, “She has her priorities right!” and ultimately had a wholesome reaction to it.

3) Jennifer Aniston

The actress rose to fame with Friends and, since then, has never looked back. She played the role of Rachel Green in Friends, and her character in the show is massively popular even now. She recently took part in the Friends: Reunion that fans have been demanding for a decade.

She played a wide array of roles in movies such as Murder Mystery, Just Go With It, We’re the Millers, The Break Up, Horrible Bosses, etc. She has a trifecta of awards—Primetime Emmys, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild—to attest to her popularity.

However, she has never been to the Met Gala. In fact, it's not just Aniston; none of Friends' lead cast has been to the Met, even at the height of their popularity. The primary reason for that could be that Jennifer Aniston does not like to step out of her comfort zone when it comes to fashion.

However, audiences and fashionistas around the world would definitely love to see Jennifer’s iconic style at least once at the Met Gala.

4) Britney Spears

The Oops I Did It Again star ruled in the early 2000s with an iron fist. Due to her influence, she is often referred to as the Princess of Pop. With one Grammy Award, 15 Guinness World Records, six MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her popularity is undeniable.

Yet the star never walked the Met Gala carpet. Part of the reason could be her conservatorship, which made it hard for her to make any decisions on her own as she was being controlled by her family and a management team. However, Spears recently put all the rumors to rest by saying on her Instagram that she does not enjoy such an environment.

“I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on.”

She wrote,

“I hate flying!!!”

5) Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. The industry veteran has played many roles, including that of Anna Wintour in The Devil Wears Prada. She has worked in a lot of iconic movies like Sophie’s Choice, Mamma Mia!, Death Becomes Her, Don’t Look Up, Little Women, etc. Surprisingly enough, despite being an A-list celeb, she has never been to the Met.

She was rumored to co-chair the Met Gala in 2020. However, that got canceled due to the pandemic. She is also a pretty private person who spends her leisure hours away from the limelight. One can only hope she will soon grace the Met with her presence at least once.

Many celebrities have yet to attend the Met. Celebs like Dolly Parton, Meghan Markle, and Paris Hilton are all influential in their own ways but have not graced the red carpet of the Met Gala so far. One can only hope that they will soon show the world their haute couture moment at the Met.

