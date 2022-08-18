Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt FBI lawsuit controversy explored 

Angelina Jolie reportedly filed an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act with the name “Jane Doe”. This was done in an attempt to obtain documents related to a federal investigation against her former husband Brad Pitt.

Following major speculation surrounding the unnamed lawsuit, Puck News revealed that Jolie was the plaintiff in an FBI lawsuit that was filed in April. The suit is reportedly related to a 2016 legal complaint where Jolie sued her then-husband Pitt for allegedly assaulting her and their son Maddox on a private plane.

Pop Base @PopBase The subjects of anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which the plaintiff alleges being assaulted by her “then-husband” on a private plane have been revealed as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Variety reports. The subjects of anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which the plaintiff alleges being assaulted by her “then-husband” on a private plane have been revealed as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Variety reports. https://t.co/doewuH8K20

As the FBI did not file any charges against Pitt and cleared him of the accusations, Jolie claimed there was a “lack of transparency” related to the decision to bring no criminal charges against Pitt. Reports suggest that the complaint was amended on August 6.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce was finalized in 2019 and the pair were given joint custody of their five underage children (Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox) in a tentative ruling. However, Jolie eventually filed to have sole custody of the kids.

The Maleficent star was ultimately granted solo custody of the children, with Pitt having visitation rights after a long custody battle. Despite the custody arrangement, the former pair have continued to have a legal battle over their shared $60 million Chateau Miraval winery business.

Why did Angelina Jolie file a lawsuit against Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie previously claimed that Brad Pitt assaulted her on a private plane (Image vie Getty Images)

In 2016, Angelina Jolie reportedly filed an anonymous lawsuit claiming that her then-husband abused her on a private plane. As per Puck, the actress told an FBI agent “several years ago” that Brad Pitt allegedly assaulted her and their children “physically and verbally” while they were onboard.

At the time, she claimed that Pitt allegedly took her to the back of the plane in an inebriated state, grabbed her shoulders and screamed saying “You’re f*****g up this family.” Jolie also claimed that she had another altercation with the Fight Club star on the same flight and sustained injuries to her elbow.

Rich Clarkophile @exposingrich What Brad Pitt did to Angelina Jolie on that plane per the FBI #ISTANDWITHANGELINAJOLIE What Brad Pitt did to Angelina Jolie on that plane per the FBI #ISTANDWITHANGELINAJOLIE https://t.co/sVYEsjkg03

The actress also mentioned that she provided “a photo of her elbow” to the FBI agent as evidence of Pitt’s actions. She further alleged that her former husband poured beer on her and also struck their son Maddox during the fight on the same airplane.

Although Angelina Jolie’s identity in the lawsuit was anonymous until now, a source allegedly told People at the time that Pitt was “drunk” on a flight and “and there was an argument between him and Angelina.”

The insider also claimed that “there was a parent-child argument’ when the eldest son stepped in and the fight “was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have.” Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt nearly six days after the flight.

Several reports suggested that Pitt was under investigation for alleged child abuse by both the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI but was eventually cleared of all the allegations.

During Jolie and Pitt’s custody battle, Maddox testified against his father and even shared that he refrained from using Pitt as his last name and was looking forward to embrace Jolie’s surname.

Years later, Jolie filed a lawsuit against the FBI to gain insight into their decision not to take any action against Pitt. The statement read:

“Several years ago, while plaintiff, her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft, the husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children.”

It further mentioned:

“[The lawsuit was filed to] better understand the FBI’s investigation and obtain information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling.”

The FBI agent investigating the case reportedly “prepared a statement of probable cause and presented it to the chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles” before the FBI declared they would not charge Pitt for assault.

justice 😎 @softlyemerging



Interesting that Angelina Jolie sued the FBI for not pursuing charges against him for the private jet incident Watching @LawCrimeNetwork ’s update on the Brad Pitt cases.Interesting that Angelina Jolie sued the FBI for not pursuing charges against him for the private jet incident Watching @LawCrimeNetwork’s update on the Brad Pitt cases. Interesting that Angelina Jolie sued the FBI for not pursuing charges against him for the private jet incident

As Angelina Jolie’s identity as “Jane Doe” who filed both the lawsuits was revealed, Brad Pitt’s legal team continued to deny the allegations made against the actor. They claimed that Jolie is “desperately trying to find something new” to present in her ongoing legal battle against Pitt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande