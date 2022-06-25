How old is Shiloh Jolie Pitt? Angelina Jolie's daughter set to go to college 'far away' from mother after 'verbal duels' 

Not all is well in the Jolie household as 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is reportedly not on good terms with her mother.

The Maleficient star has been lauded for her parenting style amidst a bitter court battle for custody over her 6 children against Brad Pitt. However, reports suggest a different story.

According to reports, Shiloh Jolie Pitt is rebelling against Angelina Jolie and screams and “slams doors all over the house.”

Shiloh Jolie Pitt wants to go to college as far away as possible from Jolie

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie Pitt (image via Getty Imges/Jessie Grant)

According to Celebrity Insider, Shiloh is expressing resistance as she feels that she is being treated unfairly. She believes that her older brothers, Maddox and Pax, are allowed to do things that she cannot do.

The boys were allowed to drive and walk alone when they were her age. Things have, reportedly, reached the point where Shiloh Jolie Pitt wants to go to college as far away from her mother as possible.

There have also been reports that have suggested that among all her siblings, Shiloh Jolie Pitt was the one who took her parents' split the hardest. While her older siblings have always been “Team Angelina,” Shiloh has maintained neutrality and spends equal time with both her parents.

She has also tried to convince Maddox, Pax and Zahara to give their father another chance, despite what they may have seen during their parents' marriage.

Brad-Angelina relationship over the years

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (image via gettyimages/Anthony Harvey)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met during the filming of their spy-thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, where they fell in love. Pitt was at the time still married to his former wife and actress Jennifer Aniston. After his divorce from Aniston in 2005, Pitt dated Jolie for nearly 10 years before they got married in August 2014.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's first biological child together. Before Shiloh, Angelina had adopted two children as a single mum, Maddox Chivan in Cambodia and Zahara Marley in Ethiopia. In 2006, Brad officially adopted Maddox and Zahara and their surnames were changed to Jolie-Pitt.

In 2007, Pitt and Jolie adopted 3-year-old Pax Thien in Vietnam. Later, in 2008, the couple announced the arrival of twins, a boy and a girl, named Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline.

In 2016, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad, citing "irreconcible differences." After a five-year-long court battle, a California court ruling granted Brad Pitt joint legal custody over their six children with Angelina Jolie.

Shiloh stuns the internet with her dance moves

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has also been in the news for her impressive dance moves, some of which have even taken the internet by storm. While she didn't directly post her dance videos online, a YouTube page named 'Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance' posted her dance clips.

Reports suggest that Angelina Jolie has made a huge effort to nurture Shiloh's interests and encourage her to do whatever makes her happy.

