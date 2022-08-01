Where is Spelman College? Angelina Jolie rejoiced as she celebrates daughter, Zahara's college choice

American actress Angelina Jolie is elated that her daughter, Zahara, is now a student at Spelman College.

On July 31, the 47-year-old star took to Instagram to share a picture of her 19-year-old daughter along with her collegemates. Captioning the photograph of the smiling girls, she wrote:

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Founded in 1881, Spelman College is based in Atlanta, Georgia. It is the oldest private historically black college and university (HBCU) college for liberal arts.

The prestigious university is located just five minutes away from downtown Atlanta, and is a short drive from the Atlanta University Center if one takes the I-20 highway.

Angelina Jolie attended the college event with daughter Zahara

After Jolie announced that her daughter Zahara will be attending the prestigious Spelman College this fall, a video of the star attending a college event went viral over the internet.

As per Huffpost, a video on TikTok with over 125,000 views shows Angelina Jolie displaying some dance moves as she participates in an event organized by the college.

Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara from an orphanage in Ethiopia in 2005. She was later adopted by the star's ex-husband Brad Pitt as well.

In June 2022, Jolie and Zahara made headlines when they were seen shopping in Rome, where the star was shooting Without Blood, her sixth directorial project. As per reports, the movie also has Demián Bichir and Salma Hayek in key roles. The release date has not yet been announced.

Jolie started out her acting career in 1982 when she appeared in Hal Ashby's film Lookin' to Get Out. Since then, she has starred in several films like Hackers, Love Is All There Is, Mojave Moon, Playing God, Playing by Heart, The Bone Collector, Girl, Interrupted, Original Sin, Beyond Borders, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, A Mighty Heart, Salt, The Tourist, Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and more.

Her last film appearance was in Marvel's Eternals as Thena. Angelina will next star in Maleficent 3 and Every Note Played.

On the personal front, Angelina Jolie was married thrice. She was first married to British film actor Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999. The star was then married to actor Billy Bob Thornton for three years, from 2000 to 2003.

Jolie's most high-profile relationship was with superstar Brad Pitt. They were together for almost 13 years, of which they were married for two. The couple married in 2014 and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Aside from Zahara, the former couple share five children together, Vivienne and Knox (14), Shiloh (16), Pax (18) and Maddox (20).

