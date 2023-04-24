"Witnessing history": SEVENTEEN's FML surpasses Adele's 25 to become fastest selling album in global music industry, fans immensely proud

SEVENTEEN has achieved an impressive feat in the global music industry as it is currently trending worldwide on Twitter with over one million tweets as of this writing. The 13-member powerhouse group made their much-awaited comeback with their 10th mini album, FML, on April 24, 2023, at 6 pm KST.

In just over three hours, it crossed 3.9 million sales on Hanteo, surpassing Adele’s 2015 album, 25, which recorded 3.4 million sales in one week.

Tracking of first-day sales for FML is still ongoing. However, focusing only on the K-pop industry, the last album to sit in the No. 1 spot was BTS’ 2020 album, Map of the Soul: 7, with 2.65 million copies sold on the first day of release. Except BTS' 2022 album BE (at 2.15 million sales), no other K-pop group has come close to ranking first in nearly three years.

The CARAT fandom is in celebratory mode as SEVENTEEN made history and continued to achieve more than 3.9 million sales. The numbers are still being counted since the day is yet to end. However, the 13-member group has already become the only K-pop artist in history to surpass a whopping three million sales on Hanteo.

Fans react as SEVENTEEN's FML becomes the only K-pop album to surpass 3M in first-day sales

The 13-member K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has taken over the global music industry in terms of physical sales. On April 24, 2023, the day of the release of the group's 10th mini-album, FML, they broke multiple records and officially made history.

At the time of this writing, FML's sales count on Hanteo charts totaled 3.9 million copies. With several hours to go before the day ends, fans believe that the group could easily cross the four million mark.

The incredible sales numbers have made SEVENTEEN the only K-pop group to ever sell more than three million copies on the first day of release and have made FML the highest first-day selling K-pop album in Hanteo’s history. The Hanteo chart gives real-time updates on the South Korean music industry’s album sales from stores across the world.

With FML crossing 3.9 million sales, SEVENTEEN has also surpassed Adele’s hit 2015 studio album, 25, to become the fastest-selling music album of the century. Adele's album, 25, recorded 3.4 million sales in a single week, which was considered a historic record. SEVENTEEN has now surpassed this number within a few hours of the release of its mini album.

The CARAT fandom is over the moon with excitement and has taken to Twitter to express their joy about the group's historic feat.

jeonghan's jaan 𖤐 @hanieism not even kpop anymore svt surpassed ADELE in sales brother.. SEVENTEEN BIGGER THAN KPOP. not even kpop anymore svt surpassed ADELE in sales brother.. SEVENTEEN BIGGER THAN KPOP.

cassie @junhwuis guys i’m actually going to cry seventeen have come so far they’ve gotten so big like what do you mean CENTURY and PASSING ADELE????? guys i’m actually going to cry seventeen have come so far they’ve gotten so big like what do you mean CENTURY and PASSING ADELE?????

☁︎ @wonuoiawoo carats celebrating seventeen selling out millions of copies for fml but then remembered the world tour ticketing they’ll go through:



carats celebrating seventeen selling out millions of copies for fml but then remembered the world tour ticketing they’ll go through: https://t.co/XkNbuCMcvT

char ツ @grrwonwoo FML IS THE FASTEST SELLING ALBUM ON THE FIRST DAY GLOBALLY. SURPASSING ADELE. oh this is insane not only in kpop but GLOBALLY ???? oh seventeen doing NUMBERSSSS FML IS THE FASTEST SELLING ALBUM ON THE FIRST DAY GLOBALLY. SURPASSING ADELE. oh this is insane not only in kpop but GLOBALLY ???? oh seventeen doing NUMBERSSSS 💗💗

SUPER attaccult @attaccult guys… seventeen surpassed mother adele guys… seventeen surpassed mother adele

FML has two title tracks - 손오공 (Super) and F*ck My Life. The former's music video was released four hours ago and has garnered three million views on YouTube.

Poll : 0 votes