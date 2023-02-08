10 K-pop albums with the highest first-day sales in history- Map of the Soul: Persona, BORN PINK, and more

One of the many ways in which the commercial success of K-pop albums is predicted or indicated is through first-day sales. The amount of recognition and attention it gets within 24 hours of its release says a lot about the album, the artist's fandom, and the kind of concept they've teased prior to its release. The list is both intriguing and impressive, with a diverse list of K-pop albums from various artists in the industry.

While the world-famous K-pop group, BTS, and their impressively conceptualized K-pop albums occupy multiple places on this list, many fourth generation groups also feature. From debut albums to albums by artists who are still paving their way into the industry, the list holds a lot of significance with respect to the K-pop industry's history of growth and exposure.

From BLACKPINK's BORN PINK to BTS' Butter: 10 K-pop albums with the most first-day sales ever

10) IM HERO by Lim Young-woong

The Korean trot singer's debut album, IM HERO, was released on May 2, 2022, placing tenth on the list of K-pop albums with the most first-day sales. It recorded about 940.6k sales within twenty-four hours of its release. Given that it was his first full-fledged album, many who were eagerly looking forward to it received it. Additionally, one of its tracks, Our Blues, Our Life, was also an OST for the K-drama Our Blues. The album now has 1.14 million sales.

9) BORN PINK by BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK's latest comeback, BORN PINK, released on September 16, 2022, is next on the list. The album sold about 1.01 million copies on its first day, and many of its tracks, such as Shut Down, Pink Venom, and Typa Girl, are still well-received by the masses, trending in Tik Tok and Instagram challenges. The album currently has about 2.64 million sales.

8) MAXIDENT by Stray Kids

The first fourth-generation boy group on the list of K-pop albums with the most first-day sales is Stray Kids' MAXIDENT. It was released on October 7, 2022, and recorded about 1.31 million first-day sales. Unlike the earlier albums by Stray Kids, MAXIDENT had an experimental edge to it, and despite their explorative take, many loved their new and unique concept outplay. The album has sold 3.18 million copies till date.

7) Map of the Soul: Persona by BTS

The sixth extended play by BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona, was released on April 12, 2019, comprising seven tracks. The album sold 1.48 million copies in its first-day sales, ranking it seventh among K-pop albums with the highest first-day sales. The album was commended for the intricate concepts it laid out, and many enjoyed the collaborative song with Halsey, Boy with Luv. The album has now sold 4.59 million copies.

6) Butter by BTS

BTS' single album, Butter, was released on July 9, 2021, and comprised two of their singles, Butter and Permission to Dance. The album recorded 1.71 million first-day sales, and both tracks not only had a huge impact on the fandom since they had an uplifting purpose during the lockdown days but also broke many records in K-pop history. Ranked sixth on the list, Butter has sold 3.16 million copies till date.

5) Face the Sun by SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN's third full-length album, Face the Sun, was released on May 27, 2022, and it ranks fifth on the list of K-pop albums with the most first-day sales. Within twenty-four hours of its release, the album sold 1.76 million copies. The album's title track, HOT, became a huge sensation and effortlessly dominated the industry for a hot minute. Till date, Face the Sun has sold 2.98 million copies.

4) The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION by TXT

Out of the many K-pop albums put forth by fourth-generation artists, TXT ranks highest with their most recent album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, released on January 27, 2023. The album sold about 1.87 million copies on its first day, and its sales currently stand at the same point. Drastically different from their previous album, Good Boy Gone Bad, the album adopted a softer and more ethereal aesthetic that impressed many fans.

3) BE by BTS

Another K-pop album put forth by BTS during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, BE, was released on November 20, 2020, and recorded sales of 1.95 million copies on its first day. Fans hold the album close to their hearts, not just because of the optimistic message it conveyed during the sadness of the pandemic but also for the intricate personal participation that the members had while creating the album. BE has sold 3.79 million copies till date.

2) PROOF by BTS

The most recent comeback of BTS, PROOF was released on June 10, 2022. The anthological album recorded 2.16 million first-day sales and was one of BTS' most anticipated releases, given its many meaningful edges and its significance as their departure gift until the group reunites in 2025. The album has sold 3.39 million copies till date.

1) Map of the Soul: 7 by BTS

The last one, and also the highest on the list of K-pop albums with the most first-day sales, is Map of the Soul: 7. It was released on February 21, 2020. On its first day, the album sold about 2.65 million copies, making it the biggest K-pop act ever. The album was a repackaging of their 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona and had five songs from the initial album popping up in the latter one. Currently, the album has sold 5 million copies, which is also the highest for any K-pop act.

As more and more diverse genres and artists enter the industry, K-pop continues to prove its ever-growing global influence and exposure. With the boundaries and limitations that shaped the K-pop industry expanding, it attracts more fans and is received much better globally.

