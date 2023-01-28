TXT becomes the first-ever K-pop act to reach a charting milestone through a mini-album

On January 27, 2023, TXT released their much-awaited mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, and in less than 24 hours of its release, the entire album hit several milestones. The album had them breaking not just their own previous records but records of K-pop groups in general. They became the first-ever K-pop act to reach a certain charting milestone with a mini-album.

TXT Charts @TXTChartData



Highest 1st Day Sales on Hanteo by K-Pop Acts (All Time):
#1. MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 (2.65M)
#2. PROOF (2.15M)
#3. BE (1.95M)
#4. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION (1.87M) — @TXT_members
#5. Face the Sun (1.75M)
#6. Butter (1.71M)
#7. MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA (1.47M)

For starters, The Name Chapter: Temptation sold over 1.87 million copies on the first day, ranking them as the fourth group to have the highest first-day sales ever on the Hanteo Charts. Given that the predecessors of the album are all BTS albums, they became the second-ever artist to bag the title and even the group with the highest first-day sales among the fourth-generation K-pop groups.

ؘ @epporyou



MV with the finalised highest views by 4th Gen boy groups in 24hrs
1. SUGAR RUSH RIDE - 15.4M
2. CROWN - 15.1M
3. Halazia - 14.6M
4. Guerrilla - 13.2M
5. Eternal Sunshine - 12.14M

SUGAR RUSH RIDE OWNS THE CROWN
#SugarRushRide #TEMPTATION
#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER @TXT_bighit

Moreover, the entire album has surpassed over 3 million streams within just nine hours, according to MelOn. The band's title track, Sugar Rush Ride debuted at #46 on MelOn 24Hits, and yet again, they topped among the fourth-generation K-pop groups.

In addition to all this, all the tracks from TXT's mini-album were ranked in the top 10 of MelOn's Top 100 chart. This is what makes them the first-ever K-pop act to achieve this with a mini-album.

MOAs celebrate TXT's impressive list of achievements with their new EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation

Upon the exciting news hitting the fans, they couldn't help but feel pride and happiness for their K-pop idols. They took to social media to share their joy and managed to make the K-pop boy group trend on the platform. The fans are particularly happy with how much they have all streamed and supported the new album.

𖣘 𝐑𝐀𝐈⁷ ☘️✨ @bunnirai @B3OMLUVS THE FIRST KPOP GROUP!! SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU DROP GOOD MUSIC??? CONGRATULATIONS TO TXT @B3OMLUVS THE FIRST KPOP GROUP!! SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU DROP GOOD MUSIC??? CONGRATULATIONS TO TXT

tinà🍬 @B3OMLUVS do u guys now how big this is??? THE FIRST KPOP GROUP???? txt did that???? do u guys now how big this is??? THE FIRST KPOP GROUP???? txt did that???? https://t.co/PRds0X4rpi

The record for the highest-streamed fourth-generation music video was held by TXT for their track CROWN and now, fans are delighted that the group beat their own record. For the last four years, fans had been anticipating who would break the record and expressed their joy on social media when TXT did so.

the zay chapter⁷ 🦋🍬 @12btxt crying at the only 4th gen bg able to beat crown’s record after all these years was txt themselves crying at the only 4th gen bg able to beat crown’s record after all these years was txt themselves

While it's no secret that the band has put forth some of the most unique and show-stopping songs, an achievement as impressive as these was quite unexpected even by MOAs. Standing next to the biggest K-pop act, BTS, the news naturally becomes a monumental time for both the fans and the K-pop group.

Fans love TXT's title track music video for their mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, Sugar Rush Ride

On January 27, 2 pm KST, TXT released the music video of the title track of their mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, Sugar Rush Ride. Within hours it became the talk of the town. Fans couldn't get over members' looks and the entire concept of the song.

Zainab @kkamicult2

#TXT_SugarRushRide I- I DID NOT EXPECT THAT FUXK OFF IM NOT EVEN SAD ANYMORE THIS IS SO GOOD IT WAS SO UNEXPECTED IM GONNA CRY I LOVE THIS AAAAA I- I DID NOT EXPECT THAT FUXK OFF IM NOT EVEN SAD ANYMORE THIS IS SO GOOD IT WAS SO UNEXPECTED IM GONNA CRY I LOVE THIS AAAAA#TXT_SugarRushRide https://t.co/y5QRRPWKUj

Despite pre-release teasers and trailers, fans were still surprised by the music video and its many unexpected elements. Especially given that this is a concept that the group hasn't embarked on before, the visuals and settings have impressed the fans.

ؘ @aishantics txt once again raising the bar for these other 4th generation boy groups. i’m sorry but nobody is seeing them when it comes to concept, aura, music, or any category at that #TXT_SugarRushRide txt once again raising the bar for these other 4th generation boy groups. i’m sorry but nobody is seeing them when it comes to concept, aura, music, or any category at that #TXT_SugarRushRide https://t.co/l4M3bSLvSD

As the five-member K-pop boy group continues to execute impressive concepts and on-repeat tracks, fans are always on their way to shower the group with love and support.

