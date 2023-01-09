On Sunday, January 8, 2023, TXT revealed Daydream concept photos of their upcoming album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, which threw fans into a frenzy.

Unlike the other concepts of TXT, which usually revolve around either cute or emo concepts, the fourth-gen K-pop boy group has taken a huge experimental tangent with their concept photos adopting soft, cottage-core aesthetics. They released group, unit, and individual shots of the five TXT members, each dressed in clothing that best represents them.

What fueled fans' excitement over the concept photos was the amount of exposed skin the members showcased in the pictures, which was rare and unexpected in the K-pop fandom, leaving fans shocked upon viewing the Daydream concept photos.

This being the first time MOAs (TXT's fan club) are getting visual hints on the TEMPTATION album, the fresh and unique concept by the group has fans excited for the album's release.

TXT’s 'scandalous' Daydream concept photos have fans going crazy

Following the release of TXT's Daydream concept photos, fans couldn't help but swoon over the ethereal beauty of the members in the woods with their pretty jewelry and dreamy makeup.

Though the members, specifically Huening Kai, hinted to their fans through Weverse that the concept photos had a shock value to them, fans surely didn't expect anything close to what was released. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Since this is only a teaser of an entire album concept, fans have grown curious about how TXT will expand this concept to their other versions as they progress toward the album's release.

On the other hand, fans find themselves heavily occupied with the Daydream concept photos that have left them speechless and naturally running to Twitter to express their reactions. Within three hours of the release of the Daydream concept photos, the K-pop group was found trending at number one with hashtags #TXT_Daydream, #TXT8_IS_COMING, and #TEMPTATION.

All about TXT’s upcoming album, TEMPTATION

The Daydream concept photos were the kickstart of TXT’s latest comeback, TEMPTATION. The album is said to come in three different versions, namely, Daydream, Nightmare, and Farewell. On December 21, 2022, TXT released a concept teaser on YouTube with a caption that read,

"The devil's voice that I encountered by the window of midnight was sweet."

Guessing from the teaser clip, MOAs expect the concept to take a dark turn. Since the Daydream concept was contrary to their expectations, they await what Farewell and Nightmare hold. Given the tentative schedule of the pre-album promotions before the release of TEMPTATION, here's what TXT has planned:

Daydream concept clip - January 10

Nightmare concept photos - January 11

Nightmare concept clip - January 12

Farewell concept photos - January 13

Farewell concept clip - January 14

L****** concept photos - January 15

Tracklist and Track Poster - January 20

Album Preview - January 23

Official Music Video Teaser 1 - January 25

Official Music Video Teaser 2 - January 26

Official Music Video - January 27

Comeback Showcase - January 28

With an eventful month of January, MOAs rejoice at the handful of content. The high expectations that the Daydream concept photos have set for fans and their eagerness for all the concepts to be revealed are only expected to increase.

