What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth in 2022? Fortune explored as Friends actor buys Oprah Winfrey's home for $14.8M

Jennifer Aniston recently paid $14.8 million for Oprah Winfrey's home in the upscale Californian town of Montecito. This piece of news has had fans exploring the Friends actress' net worth, which, according to reports, stands at around $320 million in 2022. Given that she earns over $20 million a year from her acting and endorsement contracts, the figure seemingly keeps rising.

The 1.03-acre fully customized Tuscan-style home, which has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, is only a portion of Winfrey's land. Winfrey, 68, sold Bob Greene, her longtime personal trainer, and estate manager, the other half of the estate for $2.3 million, which included two cottages. Aniston, 53, who also owns a $20.97 million Bel Air home, acquired the estate's primary home under a trust.

That being said, let's explore one of Hollywood's most renowned actresses, Jennifer Aniston's net worth in detail following the news of her purchasing a multi-million dollar mansion in the posh neighborhood as she joins Ariana Grande, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, and many others in doing so.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly made millions after starring in Friends

Given that Jennifer Aniston has been a global celebrity for the past 25 years owing to the success of Friends, her wealth is both remarkable and easy to predict. Even though the series' final episode aired 18 years ago, its cultural impact has endured, and despite what may seem unbelievable, the sitcom's stars continue to earn millions of dollars each year.

The six core Friends cast members each made $22,500 for every episode during the first season of the show. Speculation revealed that Jen's income was $540,000 in the first season. Jen's romance with Ross (David Schwimmer) became a crucial plot point in the second season, earning her about $960,000.

By season 3, Aniston had successfully made her first million dollars ($1.875 million, to be precise). In the last two seasons of Friends, she earned $1 million per episode, and the entire cast earned around $90 million each, excluding incentives and royalties.

The cast agreed to a deal in 2000 that enabled them to benefit from profits from repeats, which is really sort of uncommon. Jennifer Aniston still receives a 2% share of the $1 billion in streaming and licensing revenue generated by the show each year, which amounts to about $20 million per year.

Moreover, after the highly-anticipated Friends:The Reunion, which previously aired in 2021 on HBO Max, the cast members each received at least $2.5 million, according to Variety.

Jennifer Anniston makes big bucks as a veteran Hollywood actress

Jennifer Aniston has starred in about 44 remarkable films, some of which have earned more than $200 million at the box office, including Bruce Almighty, Marley & Me, The Break-Up, Just Go With It, Horrible Bosses, and We’re the Millers, among others.

Between 1997 and 2011, Jennifer allegedly earned $75 million from movie earnings (she earned $10 million from 2011's Just Go With It alone). Her highly-anticipated reunion with Adam Sandler in the upcoming film Murder Mystery 2 will certainly excite fans, and given that the first Murder Mystery remains a Netflix hit, she probably won't have to worry about the pay.

The actress returned to television in 2019 for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, which, along with helping her garner a SAG Award, helped her make $2 million alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon. The two had already made about $40 million each from the series' success.

Jennifer has been an active part of commercials and brand deals and has previously been involved with Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Loreal Paris, and Emirates Airlines. She even launched her own cruelty-free haircare line, LolaVie, on Instagram in September 2021.

Now that Jennifer Aniston's finances seem a bit clearer, it is not surprising that she purchased Oprah Winfrey's multi-million dollar mansion.

