Met Gala makeup: 5 out-of-the-box looks that will leave you surprised

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is a red-carpet event where the who's who of the entertainment industry, including actors, actresses, influencers, musicians, and models, all show up dressed to the nines. The event has evolved into one of the most glamorous opportunities to flaunt style.

Late fashion journalist and former editor-at-large of the media outlet Vogue, Andre Leon Talley, famously referred to the Met Gala as:

"A Super Bowl of Fashion."

The Met Gala was founded in 1946. It began its journey with a major event in 1948. Throughout the years, it has been constructed around themes such as "Notes on Fashion," "About Time: Fashion and Duration," and "Gilded fashion."

The event is crowded with A-list celebrities dressed in high-end luxury brands and unique fashion dresses. Although dresses are the focal point, their designs are amplified by incredible makeup looks. Here's looking at 5 such mesmerizing makeup looks.

5 out-of-the-box makeup looks at the Met Gala over the years, that will leave you mesmerized

1) Gigi Hadid

For the Met Gala 2019, supermodel Gigi Hadid wore an outstanding makeup look, inspired by the ethereal ice queen. The 2019 event had a "Camp" theme.

The model wore a gold and silver sequined costume with ice-cold dramatic eye makeup. Her appearance was heightened by strong white eyelashes and a full nude lip.

2) Ezra Miller

lexie @lexiegoeswest never forget ezra miller’s 2019 met gala look never forget ezra miller’s 2019 met gala look https://t.co/Xh677tC6x6

Ezra Miller at the 2019 Met Gala sported one of the best and most iconic makeup looks of all time. The Fantastic Beast actor chose a surrealist makeup style that included two pairs of eyes and three eyeballs on the forehead.

The actor claimed that the five and a half hours it took to apply his makeup reflected the depth and complexity of a person's eyes.

3) Lady Gaga

daily gaga @DailyGagapicz Lady gaga at the 2019 met gala Lady gaga at the 2019 met gala https://t.co/EAgGlRUYWe

The 2019 theme was one of the best for the Met Gala since it ensured a lot of showmanship. Lady Gaga's red carpet appearance in 2019 with a glamorous makeup look created by Sarah Tanno was another 2019 look that altered the Met Gala makeup game.

Gaga opted for bob, metallic long lashes, and a fuchsia lip. The false lashes were custom-made by Tanno using gold foil paper. A dramatic eyeliner and white kohl finished off her look.

4) Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer's look for the 2021 edition was spooky with a twist of genius. The actress went for a white-out effect, donning white contact lenses and an elaborate spider-demon nosepiece. Her look was brought to life by makeup artist Sandy Ganzer.

Ganzer used special-effects adhesive on the face to create a spider appearance with 3-D makeup. To note, white-winged eyeliner and brown shadows were used to complete the eyes, while a lip liner and two shades of matte natural skin tone were used to create a layered effect.

5) Priyanka Chopra

𝑺𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛💫 @gallavichxsoul Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion | May 06, 2019 Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion | May 06, 2019 https://t.co/XNwEHHK3LV

Following the theme of "Camp" Priyanka Chopra Jonas dressed up in multiple feathers, gold, and silver details. The actress went for big hair and heavy makeup, including white eyeliner, red eye shadow, and burgundy lips.

Priyanka's look was inspired by Mad Hatter, as she became a saucy version of "Alice in Wonderland" with creative eye makeup and a silver crown. Her eyebrows were covered white hue, while a silver bindi finished the look.

