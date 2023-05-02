"Someone help me understand what she is wearing": Fans disappointed with Emma Chamberlain's Met Gala 2023 look

Emma Chamberlain has grown to be one of the Met Gala's most anticipated guests since she first attended the event in 2021. She stole the show at the gala last year with her Cartier jewels, while for this year's Karl Lagerfeld-themed ball, she went for an outré kind of shimmer.

Emma sported an all-blue Miu Miu ensemble for the evening. However, the internet seemed upset with the star’s red carpet look, with one user commenting:

Internet dismisses Emma Chamberlain's pastel blue ensemble

The artist’s outfit seemed to disappoint her fans as many complained that her ensemble was poorly put together, while some also pointed out how she wears similar outfits to the gala every year.

Dais @thegoodolddais Okay Emma Chamberlain thank you for the blue but this is literally your 2022 look with a different skin #MetGala Okay Emma Chamberlain thank you for the blue but this is literally your 2022 look with a different skin #MetGala https://t.co/vqqcPfme6B

Some even criticized the shape of her all-blue ensemble. Disappointed netizens stated that she didn’t look like herself and blamed her stylists for doing a shoddy job.

jenn⁷ @namgipluto the issue is emma chamberlain has the ability to serve but every single met gala she just doesn’t. i need her stylists to do better the issue is emma chamberlain has the ability to serve but every single met gala she just doesn’t. i need her stylists to do better

However, not everyone was critical of her look, with some even praising it:

zenitsu @givenchyleclerc emma chamberlain has never failed to give good and on point themes at the met gala ever since she started getting invited emma chamberlain has never failed to give good and on point themes at the met gala ever since she started getting invited https://t.co/5ke3YLp97H

More about Emma Chamberlain’s Miu Miu outfit and look

Emma Chamberlain is no stranger to the Met Gala. The 21-year-old YouTuber and influencer has been hosting Vogue's red carpet livestream for the past three years, interviewing celebrities and giving fans an insider's view of the fashion extravaganza. But Emma is not just a host, she is also a style icon in her own right.

For the 2023 Met Gala, Emma dazzled in a light blue ensemble that was both elegant and playful. Emma's outfit was a matching set from Miu Miu, consisting of a cropped blazer and a floor-length maxi skirt with a thigh-high leg slit.

The blazer featured white raw-hem edges and silver buttons that matched the glittering embellishments on her midriff and wrist cuffs. The skirt was lined with satin and had a subtle train that added some drama to her look.

Emma accessorized with a powder blue headband, white ankle socks, satin blue platforms, teardrop diamond earrings, and a necklace.

Refinery29 @Refinery29



@venesajco #MetGala Emma Chamberlain's crisp sock & platform heels combo is giving me life tbh Emma Chamberlain's crisp sock & platform heels combo is giving me life tbh 🎥 @venesajco #MetGala https://t.co/OBiT6GnHW1

Emma Chamberlain's look was inspired by the theme of the 2023 Met Gala, which was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", honoring the late German designer who died in 2019.

Emma told Vogue that she wanted to pay tribute to Lagerfeld's legacy of creating timeless and sophisticated pieces that also had a touch of whimsy and fun. She said she chose the light blue color because it reminded her of the sky and the ocean, and she felt it was a happy and hopeful hue.

Emma's makeup also complemented her outfit perfectly. She opted for a simple nude lip and an intense smokey eye in navy blue that made her eyes pop. Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun with a few strands framing her face.

Emma Chamberlain has certainly come a long way from her humble beginnings as a vlogger who shared her life and opinions with millions of followers online. She has now become one of the most influential and sought-after personalities in the digital space, collaborating with brands like Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Levi's, and more.

