The Met Gala 2023 is one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world. The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute attracts celebrities, designers, and influencers who showcase their creativity and style on the red carpet.

The event also marks the opening of a new exhibition that explores themes related to fashion and culture. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which honors the late fashion icon who shaped the industry for decades.

The Met Gala 2023 will take place on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York City. The event usually starts at 7 pm ET, with guests arriving on the steps of the museum between 5:30 pm ET and 6:30 pm ET.

Met Gala 2023 event will be livestreamed by Vogue

Met Gala 2023 will be livestreamed by Vogue, which will include interviews with guests and coverage of the red carpet entrances. Along with Vogue's Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, the livestream will be available on the website Vogue.com. It will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be co-hosted by La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg, Chloe Fineman, and special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.

Readers can also watch the Met Gala 2023 on E!, which will air a special edition of Live From E! from 5:30 pm to 9 pm ET, featuring commentary and analysis from Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Naz Perez, and Erin Lim.

Vogue Runway @VogueRunway The theme of the 2023 #MetGala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”—and one cannot consider Lagerfeld’s own aesthetic without taking his iconic ponytail into account. vogue.cm/tvlR1sv The theme of the 2023 #MetGala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”—and one cannot consider Lagerfeld’s own aesthetic without taking his iconic ponytail into account. vogue.cm/tvlR1sv https://t.co/OyFk5At7NA

The theme of the Met Gala 2023 is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which pays tribute to the legendary fashion designer who died in February 2019. Lagerfeld was known for prolific and influential work at various fashion houses, such as Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, and his own label. He was also a master of reinvention, constantly adapting his style and vision to different eras and trends.

The exhibition will feature more than 150 pieces from Lagerfeld's career, spanning from his early days at Patou in the 1950s to his final collections for Chanel and Fendi in 2019. The exhibition will also include sketches, photographs, videos, and personal items that reveal Lagerfeld's creative process and personality.

َ @bellalooks bella hadid is rumored to attend the 2023 met gala next week bella hadid is rumored to attend the 2023 met gala next week https://t.co/MYFjmDJBu7

Met Gala 2023 will be hosted by actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa, and Vogue's editorial director Anna Wintour. They will welcome and greet the guests at the museum's entrance and pose for photos with them.

The hosts are also expected to dress according to the theme of the night, which means they might wear outfits inspired by Lagerfeld's designs or his signature look - a black suit, white shirt, black tie, sunglasses, and gloves.

Franxia @franispunk Pedro Pascal is rumored to attend the 2023 met gala next week Pedro Pascal is rumored to attend the 2023 met gala next week https://t.co/ilu1OWuoXJ

The guest list of the Met Gala 2023 is not officially revealed until the day of the event. However, some of the names who have been rumored or confirmed to attend include Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Emma Watson.

Additionally, some hints about who will be attending are given in the most recent issue of American Vogue. The issue celebrates Karl Lagerfeld in honor of the Met Gala by showcasing 10 models he enjoyed working with the most on the cover. These models have appeared in 10 distinct designs that were all influenced by Lagerfeld.

CUNTY 🤍 @marajcunttyy — Nicki Minaj is rumored to be attending the 2023 Met Gala! — Nicki Minaj is rumored to be attending the 2023 Met Gala! https://t.co/7ppof5t8N1

Since they were featured on the cover, Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, and Devon Aoki are most likely to attend the event.

